LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2023

Published

4 hours ago

on

  1. Skyridge football drama commanded attention with head coach Justin Hemm suspended and Patrick Gleaves taking over in the interim after UHSAA explained punishment decision.
The Alpine School District Education Center is pictured on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in American Fork.

2. Alpine School District hires consulting firm to conduct district split study.

3. Lehi sees significant political change with two new City Councilors and a new State Senator.

4. Unofficial Lehi Farmers Market shut down after neighborhood complaints, sex offender issue, and an attempted murder on the market property.

5. Lehi High moves into 6A.

6. City Council approves new city ice rink amenity at the Sports Park.

7. Skyridge Girls Tennis accomplishes 4-Peat with 2023 Championship.

8. Round-Up Rodeo adds Wednesday show for a four night rodeo schedule.

9. Clubhouse Drive extension brings controversy as road battle continues.

10. Lehi food scene welcomes new additions: Houston Hot Chicken, Yonutz, Curry Pizza, and Chef Tito’s Best.

