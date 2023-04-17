Lehi Farmers Market co-operator arrested for sex offender registry violation

The Utah County Sherriff’s office released a statement on Monday announcing the arrest of Lehi Farmers Market co-operator Larry Neff Jarvis, age 74, for several sex offender registry violations.

The press release stated that the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the Farmers Market operation for other illegal activity when they discovered the sex offender violations.

According to the Sheriff’s Office release,

During the course of this investigation, detectives learned that one of the operators of Lehi Farmers Market, Larry Neff Jarvis, age 74, of Utah County near Lehi, is a registered sex offender and is listed on the Utah Sex Offender Registry. Detectives further learned that Jarvis lives at the location of the Lehi Farmers Market but that the registry lists his current address as a home in Saratoga Springs. After speaking to the residents of that Saratoga Springs address, detectives learned Jarvis had not lived there for at least the last three months. The Sex Offender Registry requires that Jarvis update his address or add any additional addresses within three days of moving to the new address. To this date, Jarvis has not updated his address.

Jarvis was arrested on Friday, April 14, when detectives with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit went to the property off Center Street in Lehi and located him. He was booked into the Utah County Jail on the following charges:

-Failure to update sex offender registry address, a 3rd-degreefelony

-Sex offender violation in a protected area, class A misdemeanor

Advertisement

Jarvis posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail a few hours after he was booked.

The press release stated that the Farmers Market is considered a protected area due to the nature of the children-oriented events at the market, including a petting zoo, tractor rides and helicopter “candy drops.” Jarvis has also been seen dressed as the character Elmo from the children’s television show “Sesame Street.” Utah law requires that a person on the Sex Offender Registry have written permission from the parents of any child accompanied by that person.

Jarvis was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual assault in Arizona in 1995.