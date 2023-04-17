Getting Into the Outdoors in Utah

If you’ve been living in Utah and you’ve been wanting to get into more outdoor activities, you couldn’t be in a better place. Home to five national parks, Utah has some of the most iconic scenery of the American West, including Monument Valley, Zion Canyon in Zion National Park, and the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. It’s a great place for getting into such activities as hiking and backpacking, but if skiing and other snow sports interest you more, Utah also has several popular ski resorts. There are many other opportunities for outdoor recreation as well. The tips below can help you get started in outdoor activities in the state.

Know Your Budget

If you’re reading up on how to get into any outdoor hobby, from backpacking to rafting, skiing to cycling and beyond, the first thing you might notice is that you could very quickly spend thousands of dollars on equipment before setting foot outside. Therefore, one of your first steps should be to figure out how much you’re willing to spend on things and hold firm to that. With further research, you’ll also find that you can rent equipment or get things very cheaply, often secondhand, until you decide that you want to really invest in your new hobby.

One thing you shouldn’t do is go further into debt. In fact, this would be a good time to look at ways to clear any existing credit card debt. One way to do this is by taking out a personal loan. While it may seem strange to take on debt to get out of debt, personal loans often can give you more flexibility and a better interest rate. You can review a guide that explains more about how to do this. Paying off your debts can you leave free and clear to buy that top-of-the-line tent, kayak, bicycle, or set of skis later when you’ve fallen in love with an activity and know you want to keep doing it.

Do Your Research

Books, podcasts, websites, and videos online are all great ways to start familiarizing yourself with the top outdoor places to explore in Utah and the different activities available, and to get an idea of what you might enjoy doing. Look at what’s out there even if you’re already pretty sure about what kind of activity interests you because you may be pleasantly surprised to learn about others as well.

Connect with Others

Advertisement

Reading up on how to get involved in an outdoor activity can still make it seem overwhelming. The best way to get started is by connecting with others. If you don’t have any friends who are into the activity that you’re considering, there are online communities that can offer advice for beginners, and there are groups throughout Utah that meet up for hiking for beginners and other outdoor activities that welcome beginners. You might also want to start with a guided adventure in camping, backpacking, or rafting or with ski lessons before venturing out on your own.

Keep Trying

The Utah landscape is so rich in activities that if you try one outdoor pursuit and it doesn’t appeal to you, there are plenty of others you could explore instead. Maybe cycling didn’t do it for you, but you could try caving in Mammoth Cave, Moqui Cave or Providence Cave to name just a few. For rock climbing, start with an indoor gym and then move on to places that offer beginner-friendly routes such as Logan Canyon. If you love the snow but downhill skiing wasn’t everything you thought it would be, try snowboarding or cross-country skiing. In a state that offers as much as Utah does to outdoor enthusiasts, you are sure to find something that appeals to you.