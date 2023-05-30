Connect with us

2023 Lehi Rodeo sold out; 2024 rodeo to add another night

Intermountain Health’s Safety and Trauma Teams Urge bike helmet use, Lehi youth shares story

Lehi High School on lockdown - No imminent danger

What does $600,000 get you in Lehi?

Owner of Lehi Farmers Market issued 15 citations for zoning and nuisance violations

What Can Utah Homeowners Do to Increase Their Property Value?

Why Businesses Thrive In Utah

Flag retirement, a solemn, patriotic event

Lehi Free Press earns Best News Coverage award and more at Utah Press Association event

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - April 2023

Lehi Rodeo officials say this year’s rodeo is officially sold out. Unofficially, this is the earliest date in history that rodeo tickets are no longer available. Next year, ticket availability will expand by 25% because officials have added a rodeo on Wednesday night during the annual event held during the last week in June. 

“The Rodeo Committee has decided to try four nights of rodeo in 2024. This decision has not been an easy one. We have sold out the tickets for the past few years and wanted to give more citizens of Lehi the opportunity to attend,” said Mike Southwick, the newly named director of the Lehi Civic Improvement Association, or Round-Up Rodeo Committee.

The Rodeo committee had to consider the availability of rodeo stock and the additional work for all involved. “It takes a lot of work to put on a rodeo, and one more night adds more effort for the directors, committee and volunteers. We will try it and see if it’s a success,” added Southwick.

The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo is the weeklong celebration’s centerpiece, which started in the 1940s. After WWII, Lehi City officials wanted to create a local celebration to unite the community and celebrate Lehi’s heritage.

