Lehi Fire Department to host “Call to Courage” camp for young women

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Fire Department is hosting its second Call to Courage Camp this year. Slated to take place in mid-August, the camp was created to provide resources and information for young females interested in pursuing a career in fire service. Currently, the camp remains open to all girls 14 through 18. It will focus onteaching participants the ins and outs of a career in the fire service.

This camp is ideal for young women still in the early phases of career discovery who are naturally interested in unique and exciting jobs. The camp provides resources and information about female firefighting—the unique challenges and opportunities.

Though still in its infancy, camp organizers expect to have a substantial positive impact on the local community. With over 90 “likes” on Instagram, commenters on the social media platform have deemed the camp and its debut from last year asuccess on all fronts.

The best part is, it’s free. Whether you are someone who wants to participate or know someone who may be interested, more information about registration and other details are available on the Lehi Fire Department Instagram page.

Spots for this year’s camp are still available. Registration is open and closes on July 10, 2023. Information can be found by calling 907-304-2248 or emailing KWitrosky@lehi-ut.gov. Free to all participants, the camp will be held at the Lehi Fire Station,3870 Traverse Mountain Blvd., on August 10, 2023.