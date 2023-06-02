Fuller Center for Housing offers aid for home repairs

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

Because of the extensive home repairs needed, many Utah County homeowners are literally on the verge of losing the roof over their heads. There are programs available to help with the dilemma. The Fuller Center for Housing offers solutions to homeowners experiencing hardship due to unaffordable home repairs.

Though only three years old in Utah, The Fuller Center for Housing was created in the early 2000s by the same family who launched Habitat for Humanity. “In Utah County, we try to keep people in their homes, particularly elderly people,” said Ann Coleman, a founding Utah Board Member for the charity, “when a major repair is needed, like a wheelchair ramp, we make the repairs so they can stay in their homes.”

Covenant Partners, the local chapter representing Fuller, has two different programs. The first was created because of the isolation struggles of COVID-19 and is called The Encouragement Project. This involves no-contact minor repairs like yard clean-up.

The second is the Greater Blessings Project. “A person tells us they need a roof replaced, we get the lowest possible quote by sourcing supplies and finding volunteers,” said Coleman, “We agree with what the homeowner thinks they can pay down the road. Their project is paid for by somebody else before thehomeowner [pays], so they are paying for someone coming after them. It is a chance to pay it forward—a hand up, not a handout.”

Fuller operates as an all-volunteer organization from the top down. Everyone has dedicated their time to help with the cause, from leadership to skilled labor.

“Our biggest need is skilled help, contractors in particular,” saidColeman.”

“It is a great opportunity for the retired community. We aren’t asking for money, but the more we have, the more we can do.”Those interested in learning more can visit Fuller’s website at https://fullercenter.org/.

Any retired contractors, craftsmen or those in the skilled trades are encouraged to volunteer. Spending a few hours aiding a neighbor might keep them in their home.