Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – May 2023

May 2023

May 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 121 (173)

Average home price: $644,891 ($630,549)

Median home price: $531,900 ($544,273)

Average days on the market: 52 (20)

Average square feet: 2,793 (2,565)

Most expensive home sold: $3,600,000/ 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 8,495 sq. ft. / .32 acres

Least expensive home sold: $307,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,254 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 140 (existing homes) and 48(new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 46  

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

