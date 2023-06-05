Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – May 2023
May 2023 vs. (2022)
Homes sold: 121 (173)
Average home price: $644,891 ($630,549)
Median home price: $531,900 ($544,273)
Average days on the market: 52 (20)
Average square feet: 2,793 (2,565)
Most expensive home sold: $3,600,000/ 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 8,495 sq. ft. / .32 acres
Least expensive home sold: $307,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,254 sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 140 (existing homes) and 48(new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 46
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com