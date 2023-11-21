City Council Election 2023: Albrecht wins re-election, Stallings and Newall elected to first terms

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

In unusual timing, the 2023 General Election was held on Thanksgiving Week on November 21 after U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart resigned earlier this year, creating a special election that pushed back Election Day this year.

The Lehi City Council’s initial results on Tuesday have incumbent Paige Albrecht winning the first ranked-choice voting ballot (2,973 votes), followed by newcomer Michelle Stallings (2,917 votes) and Planning Commission Chair Heather Newall (2,863 votes) winning the third and final seat on the five-member council. The first candidate out was Nicole Kunze, followed by Ken Roberts in fifth place and Casey Glade finishing sixth.

The initial data drop included 6,301 ballots cast out of 40,359 eligible voters (15.6%).

The two new councilwomen will fill the shoes of retiring longtime councilman Mike Southwick and first-term councilwoman Katie Koivisto. Albrecht, Stallings, and Newall will be seated on the City Council in January for four-year terms. 

The Lehi Free Press will continue to provide detailed election results in the coming days.

