Patrick Gleaves named interim Head Coach for Skyridge Football

Skyridge High School Athletic Director Jon Lehman has selected defensive coordinator Patrick Gleaves as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the season.

“Patrick Gleaves will be the head football coach for the football game on Friday. Coach Gleaves has been coaching in the football program since 2017 and is a teacher at Skyridge. He is a great man that coaches for all the right reasons. He works incredibly hard to put our athletes in a position to succeed and is a great leader,” said Lehman on his decision to select Gleaves.