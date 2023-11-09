Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Patrick Gleaves named interim Head Coach for Skyridge Football

Lehi Sports

Skyridge football coach suspended, program put on probation

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball collects the silver

Lehi Sports

Falcon football on to semis after dramatic OT win over PG

Lehi Sports

Pioneers rock Davis enroute to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Lehi Sports

Pioneer spikers end season

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge runners earn slots in state races

Lehi Sports

LHS spikers start playoffs Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Falcon football wins big to open playoffs

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football earns shutout to start playoffs

Lehi Sports

Patrick Gleaves named interim Head Coach for Skyridge Football

Published

6 hours ago

on

Skyridge High School Athletic Director Jon Lehman has selected defensive coordinator Patrick Gleaves as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the season.

“Patrick Gleaves will be the head football coach for the football game on Friday. Coach Gleaves has been coaching in the football program since 2017 and is a teacher at Skyridge. He is a great man that coaches for all the right reasons. He works incredibly hard to put our athletes in a position to succeed and is a great leader,” said Lehman on his decision to select Gleaves.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *