Heidi Balderree wins special election to replace State Senator Jake Anderegg

A packed room of 130 Utah Republican Party state delegates met at Mountain Ridge Junior High last night in a marathon convention that went past 11 p.m. The delegates elected Heidi Balderree of Saratoga Springs to finish out Jake Anderegg’s State Senate District 22 term. Anderegg announced his resignation several weeks ago.

The delegates have been busy vetting candidates over the last few weeks with cottage meetings, debates, and other events. Senate District 22 includes West Lehi, most of Traverse Mountain, Saratoga Springs, and parts of Eagle Mountain and Draper.

The convention was administered by State GOP Chair Rob Axson and Salt Lake County GOP Chair Chris Null ran the election. Balderree outlasted a field of thirteen candidates.

Six rounds of voting were needed to choose a winner. Nikki Walker, Charles Wood, and David Gray were out in the first round. Emily Lockhart and Mac Sims were out after two rounds (both withdrew after seeing no viable path to their election). After three rounds, Craig Frank, Elizabeth Rasmussen, and Devon Millington were ousted. Jared Dallin and Garrett Cammans were eliminated in the fourth round, and Wade Eyerly lost in the fifth.

The final round was a one-on-one race between Corey Astill and Heidi Balderree. Balderree won 67-54 and was the only candidate in the field who didn’t live in Lehi. Balderee’s representation is a significant victory for citizens on the west side of Utah County.

Balderree is no stranger to local politics. She is a former Utah County Republican Party Secretary and former candidate for Utah County Clerk. Her professional experience includes work as the Director of Community Engagement for Americans for Prosperity, was on the business ethics team at Western Governors University, and is a former schoolteacher who taught Spanish and Japanese.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude tonight at the support of the delegates in Senate District 22. It was a competitive race with thirteen candidates, and it made us better,” said Balderree after her victory.

Balderree will serve in Anderegg’s remaining term, which runs through 2024.