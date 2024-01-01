Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: December 2023

December 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 86 (149)



Average home price: $558,833 ($573,103)

Median home price: $473,950 ($480,000)



Average days on the market: 61 (59)

Average square feet: 2,687 (2,691)

Average price per square foot: $217.48 ($215.41)

Most expensive home sold: $1,275,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 5,767 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $323,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 84 (existing homes) and 82 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 29

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 1/1

