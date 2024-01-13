Lewis scores 47 as Lehi boys top Cavemen

In their first-ever meeting as Region 3 and Class 6A rivals, the Lehi boys basketball team outlasted American Fork 71-61 before an enthusiastic, near-capacity crowd at home on Friday night (Jan. 12).

Senior guard Cooper Lewis scored 47 points, including six triples and 7-of-7 at the line as the teams engaged in a high-level, competitive contest. This achievement moves him into second place on the all-time records list for most points in a game.

Lewis netted 11-of-14 (79%) from short range, 6-of-14 (43%) from beyond the arc and was perfect at the free-throw line in the effort. He also tallied five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It was a back-and-forth contest from the outset, with multiple lead changes and many ties. The Pioneers were up 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but American Fork surged back and took a 29-26 advantage into the locker room at the break.

The Cavemen earned their biggest lead of the night at 41-33 about halfway through the third period, but Lehi closed the quarter with an 11-1 burst to turn things around and enter the final stanza with a 44-42 margin. They never trailed again.

The Pioneers played exceptional defense down the stretch and continued to find the net to get the win. Senior forward Grayson Brousseau and junior wing Easton Hawkins added nine points apiece and senior forward Gabe Cowan had six for the home team.

For more details, interviews and photos from this game, check out the Jan. 18 issue of the Lehi Free Press.