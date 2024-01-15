Falcon boys have shot at swim title repeat

As the Skyridge swim team approaches the crowning competitions of the season, the boys squad has positioned itself to challenge for a second-straight 6A title and the girls expect to contend for medals at the upcoming region and state meets.

“The boys are hoping to repeat as state champions this year,” said Coach Matt Cox. “They are led by seniors Wade Ogden, Lincoln Burr, Nate Moir, Tyler Wilson and Jacob Southwick. It will be a challenge with American Fork, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak all having good teams this year as well.

“The girls are looking to improve on last year’s results,” he continued. “We have two new freshman girls, Ellie Sintay andMallory Hemmert, who have helped the team. The girls are led by seniors Anya Clark, Dani Cannon, Alyssa Huff, Amanda Giraldi, Abby Franz and Ella Comire.”

Here’s some Falcon boys to watch for in upcoming events.• Junior Mason Hemmert owns the state’s top time in the 200-yard freestyle so far this year.• Ogden is second and Moir fourth on the top times list for the200-yard individual medley.• Ogden ranks fourth in the 50-yard freestyle but is less than a second behind the leader.• Burr is fifth and Moir seventh on the seeded list for the 100-yard butterfly.• Hemmert is at the top of the leaderboard in the 100-yard freestyle, with teammate junior Sam Mortensen in third place.• Moir is second in the 500-yard freestyle.• Burr owns the top time in the 100-yard backstroke.• Moir is first and Ogden second by a third of a second in the standings for the 100-yard breaststroke.• Skyridge has the top marks to date in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. They are third on the seeded list for the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Here’s some medal contenders in the girls division.• Sophomore Kara Moir ranks sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.• Clark is listed at seventh in the 200-yard individual medley.• Cannon is ranked seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in a very tight race. She’s also sixth for the 100-yard butterfly, fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and second in 100-yard backstroke. She won’t swim all of these events in a single meet because of entry limits.• Kara Moir is fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with Sintay following her in fifth.• Clark is the top seed for the 100-yard breaststroke.• Skyridge has the second-best times to date in all three of the relay races behind Lone Peak.

Senior Night is Friday (Jan. 19) at the Lehi Legacy Center,where “the seniors will be recognized for their four years of hard work,” Cox said. The Region 3 meet is set for Feb 3 at the South Davis Recreation Center. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24 at BYU.