Lehi swimmers prepping for final meets

After losing some talented seniors and moving up the Class 6A, the Lehi swim team has been working to get adjusted to the new level.

As the final competitions of the season approach, here are some of the Pioneers who have put themselves in position to earn points and potential medals at the upcoming region and state meets.

In the girls division:

• Senior Rilynn Smith is ranked No. 11 in the 200-yard freestyle, and No. 15 in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

• Sophomore Kalia Hasselbach is 11th on the top times list for the 100-yard butterfly. She’s also listed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle, 16th in the 500-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. She won’t swim all of these in a single meet because of entry limits.

• Junior Josselyn Schiess is No. 12 on the 500-yard freestyleseedings list.

• Sophomore Alyssa Soderquist is seeded 10th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Senior Addi Zobrist is listed third in the standings for the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Senior Jana Patlan is 10th on the list for the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Lehi’s squad has recorded the fourth-best time in the 200-yard medley relay, where they made a strong showing last year in the 5A meets. The Pioneers are seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relayseedings coming into this week.

In the boys events:

• Sophomore Jeffrey Smith has earned top-35 times in several events, including the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

Senior Night for the Pioneers is this Friday (Jan. 19) at the Lehi Legacy Center. The Region 3 meet is set for Feb 3 at the South Davis Recreation Center. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24 at BYU.