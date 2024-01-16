Lehi, Skyridge cheer teams earn state berths

The cheer teams for Lehi and Skyridge high schools qualified to advance to the 6A state competition by placing in the Central Divisional event on Friday (Jan. 12) at Salt Lake Community College.

Throughout the competition, teams were given scores based on four criteria: a combination of stunts and pyramids; jumps, tumbling and dance; cheer for show; and cheer, dance, and fight song criteria, combining for a game-time score.

The athletic Lehi cheer team dominated with their athleticism and impressive stunting to earn third place in the show category, third place in the cheer category and a third-place award for the dance category, qualifying the team for the state competition in all three categories in the large-school girls division.

Lehi cheer head coach Jena Anderson said, “We knew the competition moving from 5A to 6A would be a new challenge. This is huge for us.

“I felt the girls performed incredibly well on the mat and stepped up to the challenge of competing in 6A,” she added. “They gave everything they had tonight. I could not be more proud of their performance.”

The Lehi cheer team is coached by Anderson and assistant coaches Emily Whitney, Desi Larson and Valerie Finlinson.

“Lehi cheer has been working hard all year for this night and they were amazing. We are excited to work hard the next few weeks to make our routines even better for state,” said Anderson.

The Skyridge cheer team’s hard work and spirited performance earned them third place in sideline cheer for the co-ed division, advancing the Falcons to state in this category.

Skyridge head coach Gina Romney said, “We did not place as well as we would have liked, but our team performed beautifully, and we are so proud of them.” The Falcons are coached by Romney with assistant coaches Abby Bradley, Paige Gerber and Zach Wily.

Both squads will perform at the state competition to be held on Jan.25 at Utah Valley University.