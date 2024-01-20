Lehi third overall, Skyridge second in show at region drill competition

The Skyridge and Lehi high school drill squads earned both team and individual awards in the Region 3 drill competition on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at American Fork High School. Both groups performed with confidence in all aspects against some accomplished 6A opponents.

Drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance routine, and show. Scores are based on the difficulty of technique, execution, choreography, overall performance and effect as well as compliance with safety rules.

The Vikettes from Pleasant Grove earned the region championship title with Westlake in second place and Lehi in third place.

“Moving up to the 6A classification was a challenge for Lehi,but it was a challenge that this drill team was ready for,” said Caitlin Thomas, assistant coach. “The team has worked so hard all season and they have stayed positive through all the challenges.”

The Lehi drill team gave an impressive performance in all three competition categories. Their high level of technique was well executed, earning them a second place in military and a third place in dance, resulting in a third place overall in the final region standings.

Additional award winners included McKinley Yates for placing third in the region drill down competition, Chloe Stubbs for receiving the “Hero” award for the most inspirational athlete,and Adalaide Cutler, Cydnee Worthington and Sophie Silva as All-Region honorees.

“We are so proud of ourselves for not only how we placed, but what we put on the floor at region,” said Worthington, drill team president. “The competition in 6A is fierce and a little intimidating, but our team rose to the challenge.”

She added, “I have personally enjoyed watching our team become one this year. We have a genuine bond of friendship and trust between us which makes us strong as we work together.

“Earlier this year, we won the sportsmanship award at the Roy Classic Competition. This shows how inclusive and united our team is,” Worthington said.

The Lehi drill team is coached by Chelsea Kogianes withassistant coaches Thomas, Crystal Berry and Kati Marsing. Other team officers include Silva, Stubbs, Cutler, Maddie Andrews, Malan Andrews, Hazel Gardner and Whitney Willard.

The Skyridge drill team was the second-place winner in the show category with their spirited and highly entertaining performance.

Moriah Anderson was the second-place winner in the region drill down competition. The “Hero” award for most inspirational athlete went to Jane Bradley and All-Region honors were presented to Anderson, Kiley Andrus and Paige Neff.

“It has been amazing to see our hard work pay off as we have accomplished our goals this year together, as a team,” said Kate Barker, head drill coach. “We’ve made Skyridge drill history with several high-placing routines at the qualifying competitions and now a second in show at region.

“I am so impressed with the dedication and passion of this team this year as well as the sacrifices they’ve made,” she said.

Taylor Stewart, drill team president, said, “Getting second place in the show category was such an amazing experience. As we prepared for the region competition, we held a lot of additional practices with extended hours.

“The effort of the team was greater than anything we’ve had before,” Stewart continued. “We were so focused and determined with the common goal of placing at region.

“The moment of anticipation, sitting on the floor as the other teams are announced and finally hearing our name called out was exciting. There is truly no feeling like it,” she said.

The Skyridge drill team also has assistant coaches Bailee Anderson and Sydney Straw, with Andrus, Anderson, Sarah Lemon, Brynlee Turner, Alexa Cook and Neff as officers.

Barker said, “There aren’t enough words to describe the love and pride I feel for my athletes. I’m very excited as we approach the end of our season with our heads up and our hearts full.”

Both the Skyridge and Lehi drill teams will wait for final stateRPI rankings to be released on Wednesday (Jan. 24) to determine their seeding in the state quarterfinal or semifinal competitions to begin on Jan. 29 at Utah Valley University.

Lehi’s Stubbs said, “This season has been so special for us. Our team has overcome challenge after challenge, and it has brought us closer and made us a family.

“Our biggest strengths this year are resilience and accountability,” she said. “Our high standards we have for each other set us apart from our competitors.”

Kogianes added, “Our focus this year has been on performing from the heart. As coaches, we are so proud of how much heart came through on the floor at region. Each athlete is incredible, and we are so amazed at not just what they accomplish, but who they are,” she said.