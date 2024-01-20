Skyridge boys upset Lehi; Pioneer girls beat Falcons

The Lehi and Skyridge basketball teams played their inaugural contests tonight as 6A Region 3 rivals and earned mixed results in a standing-room-only house.

The Pioneer girls earned a gritty 56-40 road victory over the undermanned Falcons, and the Skyridge boys played their best game of the season to upset the Lehi boys 77-66.

The Falcon girls are still adjusting to the loss of their two starting post players and struggled against the Pioneer defense. The teams matched one another in three-point shot production, dropping in seven apiece, so the victory had to be earned other ways.

Lehi converted a few more shot opportunities each quarter to build the final margin. The Pioneers led 15-11 after the initial period, 29-19 at the break and 42-30 entering the final quarter.

For Skyridge, senior guard Shae Toole led her team with 11 points and junior guard Lilly Meyer added three triples. For Lehi, senior guard Addy Scrivner led all scorers with 24 points including three baskets from beyond the arc and junior forward Ellie Hill netted 10 to aid the effort.

In the boys game, the Falcons started hot and worked up a 20-10 advantage after the first period and extended that margin to 44-22 at the half. The lead got as high as 24 points early in the third, but the Pioneers were able to reduce it to just eight points in the fourth. However, that was as close as it got.

Five Skyridge players tallied double figures, with team high-point honors for the night going to senior guard Tate Larson with 24 points including six treys. Senior forward Jackson Mosteller had 13 and senior forward Ethan Gagon 11.

Lehi senior guard Cooper Lewis led all scorers with 26 points,also including six 3-pointers. Junior wing Easton Hawkins added 13 and senior forward Gabe Cowan had 12 points.

For more details, interviews and photos from these games, check out the Jan. 25 issue of the Lehi Free Press.