Falcon boys win road hoops thriller

The Skyridge boys basketball team opened the Region 3 season with an exciting victory as they visited the Thunder last week.

Jan. 12: Skyridge 52, Westlake 50

Junior forward Jordan Kohler got his team off to a good start with six points in the first quarter, after which the Falcons enjoyed a 14-9 edge. They hung on for a 23-20 advantage at the break and were ahead 40-37 entering the final period with the ultimate result very much up for grabs.

Senior guard Dane Housley willed his team to the win with eight points down the stretch and Kohler posted another double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds on the night as Skyridge was able to prevail in a raucous atmosphere.

Housley finished with 14 points and three assists. Senior guard Tate Larson added nine points, senior forward Ethan Gagon got five boards and senior forward Jackson Mosteller had four boards and a block.

“Anytime you play a team coached by Nate Carling you know you are going to have to be on top of your game to win,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “It was a great region battle and we were fortunate to come out on top.

“I was proud of our kids,” the coach continued. “They showed a lot of grit on the defensive side. We also outrebounded them, led by 11 by Jordan Kohler, which we knew was going to be a big key.

“Dane Housley had some huge plays in the fourth quarter and Jordan managed 15 points while being doubled on every catch,” Gardner said. “Cohen Fountaine came in and gave us some good bench minutes as well.

“To win in this region it takes a lot of work and preparation, and we are looking forward to next Tuesday playing a quality Lone Peak team,” he concluded.

The Falcons will meet the Knights on the road before hosting Lehi on Friday (Jan. 19). On both occasions, the girls varsity will play at 6 p.m. and the boys game will immediately follow at about 7:30 p.m.