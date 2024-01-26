AF boys coach suspended, absent for games with Lehi schools​

Ryan Cuff, the head coach for the American Fork boys basketball team, was suspended from all practices and for three games after an ineligible player was included in recent varsity games.

Cuff was absent for Tuesday’s contest with Westlake, which the Cavemen won by a single point. Today (Jan. 26), the school appealed the suspension, but the appeal was denied.

Jeff Cluff, assistant director and media contact for the UHSAA, released the following statement this evening.

“A Utah High School Activities Association appeals panel has heard and considered an appeal from American Fork High School of a decision of a Region Three Board of Managers.

“In that decision, the Board of Managers determined that the American Fork Basketball Team had played an ineligible player in three varsity games.

“The Board of Managers imposed a three-game suspension on the American Fork Head Basketball Coach. American Fork High School appealed that decision. The appeals panel denied the appeal.”

Cuff was absent for the Skyridge game tonight, but the Cavemen still prevailed in the contest. He will also miss next Friday’s game, when American Fork hosts Lehi. The Pioneers and Cavemen are now tied for the Region 3 lead at 4-1.

Advertisement

Cluff confirmed that the issue surrounded a transfer student who had been cleared to practice with the team and play in sub-varsity games. He saw limited minutes in the three contests cited in the suspension and was not a factor in the outcomes.