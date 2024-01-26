Connect with us

AF boys coach suspended, absent for games with Lehi schools​

Lehi cheer team earns 4th at State

Lehi wrestling finishes second in state duals

Girls' wrestling gains traction at Lehi and Skyridge

Falcon girls fall to Knights

Lehi girls steal hoops win over the Thunder

Falcon boys edged by Knights

Lehi boys earn tough hoops win at Westlake

Lehi third overall, Skyridge second in show at region drill competition

Skyridge boys upset Lehi; Pioneer girls beat Falcons

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ryan Cuff, the head coach for the American Fork boys basketball team, was suspended from all practices and for three games after an ineligible player was included in recent varsity games.

Cuff was absent for Tuesday’s contest with Westlake, which the Cavemen won by a single point. Today (Jan. 26), the school appealed the suspension, but the appeal was denied.

Jeff Cluff, assistant director and media contact for the UHSAA, released the following statement this evening.

“A Utah High School Activities Association appeals panel has heard and considered an appeal from American Fork High School of a decision of a Region Three Board of Managers.

“In that decision, the Board of Managers determined that the American Fork Basketball Team had played an ineligible player in three varsity games.

“The Board of Managers imposed a three-game suspension on the American Fork Head Basketball Coach. American Fork High School appealed that decision. The appeals panel denied the appeal.”

Cuff was absent for the Skyridge game tonight, but the Cavemen still prevailed in the contest. He will also miss next Friday’s game, when American Fork hosts Lehi. The Pioneers and Cavemen are now tied for the Region 3 lead at 4-1.

Cluff confirmed that the issue surrounded a transfer student who had been cleared to practice with the team and play in sub-varsity games. He saw limited minutes in the three contests cited in the suspension and was not a factor in the outcomes.

