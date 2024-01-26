Lehi cheer team earns 4th at State

In the second year of competitive cheer held as a UHSAA-sanctioned sport, the Lehi High School cheer team took home a fourth-place trophy in the 6A state competition.

The Skyridge cheer team withdrew from the event and did not participate. The coach declined to comment on the reasons at this time.

The Pioneers compete in the all-girl team division and earnedthe overall fourth place in their first appearance in Class 6A. The state championship was held at Utah Valley University on Thursday (Jan. 25).

Corner Canyon placed first overall with Bingham taking second and Davis High School placing third. The action was competitive as each 6A team stunted tumbled, and cheered their way to top placements.

Teams were given scores based on four criteria: a combination of stunts and pyramids; jumps, tumbling and dance; cheer for show; and cheer, dance, and fight song criteria, combining for an overall game-time score.

Lehi’s cheer team displayed athleticism and skill as they energetically performed in all three categories of the competition.

“Our team was absolutely amazing at the state competition,”said Lehi cheer head coach Jena Anderson. “We had a zero-deduction night, which is commendable. That was our goal going into the state championship and we did it.”

Brecklyn Jensen, Lehi cheer team member, said, “We came to every practice leading up to state ready to put in the work and we went to state ready to fight for a placement.

“Our coaches are the ones that make everything possible for us. They push us to be our best and to perform the best routines that we can and that’s what we did at state,” she continued.

“We are so proud of what we did at state competing for the first time in the 6A classification. We put all our energy out there and left everything on the mat.

“We have overcome so much together, and this team has become a family,” Jensen said. “This cheer season has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I would not have wanted to go through this cheer season with anyone else but my team, my family.”

The Lehi cheer team looks forward to competing at a national-level competition Feb. 14-18 in Anaheim, California.

“There is a lot of pressure that comes with cheer,” Anderson said. “It takes a lot of physical and mental preparation. Not only do they practice for competition season, but they also spend time cheering and performing for other teams at Lehi.

“This team is incredible. I am so proud of the team and everything each girl represents,” she added.