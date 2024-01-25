Lehi wrestling finishes second in state duals

The Lehi wrestling team finished second only to Davis in the 6A Dual State Championships held last weekend (Feb. 19-20) at Lehi High School.

The Pioneers finished first in Pool A to move forward to the Gold bracket. In pool meets, they defeated Farmington 45-31, Fremont 48-29, Mountain Ridge 39-39 by tiebreaker, Westlake 47-31 and Skyridge 51-28. In the bracket, Lehi edged Lone Peak 40-38 but fell to Davis 50-24.

The venue was changed to Lehi from its original location at the last minute due to complications at the other school. “It was a crazy two days, but our team performed well with Lincoln Rex and Ammon Cannon going undefeated,” said Pioneer Coach Dan Rice.

In the 126 weight class, Rex won all seven of his matches by fall and none of them went to the third round. His opponents and fall times were: Lincoln Catenzaro (Farmington) 3:18; Cody Sorensen (Skyridge) 3:49; Colby Tennant (Fremont) 3:46; Andrew Thomson (Davis) 2:40; Unknown (Unattached) 3:17; Joel Frazier (Lone Peak) 1:28; and Ryker Hunter (Westlake) 3:20.

Cannon competes in the 150 bracket. His results were: Hayes Smith (Farmington) Fall 1:09; Chandler Curtis (Skyridge ) Technical Fall 17-0; Taylor Graham (Fremont) Fall 5:20; Shepard Stephens (Davis) Fall 3:03; Preston Stevens (Mountain Ridge) Decision 6-1; and Ayden Robinson (Westlake) Technical Fall 15-0.

Here’s how Lehi’s other entrants fared.

• At 106, Colton Grunkemeier went 3-4. He earned a victoryover Brysten Schramm (Farmington) by 7-4 decision and got two other wins by forfeit.

• At 113, Michael Benich went 3-4. He defeated BeckhamHarrison (Fremont) by fall at 1:34 and Chuck Barton (Westlake) by fall at 2:41. He also had a forfeit win.

• At 120, Boston Richins went 3-4. He topped Zayne Clark (Skyridge ) by fall at 3:35 and Brooks Holshue (Mountain Ridge) by fall at 1:18 and also got credit for a forfeit.

• At 132, Cohen Mortensen went 5-2. His winning matches all came by first-period falls. He pinned Spencer Hacking (Farmington) at 1:55, Layton Liston (Skyridge ) at 1:47, Chance Bass (Fremont) at 0:43, Unknown (Unattached) at1:40 and Cache Olson (Westlake) at 2:00.

• At 138, Jeffrey Sargent went 1-6. His solo win was by major decision 12-0 over Spencer Van Woerkom (Lone Peak).

• At 144, Beck Olson went 4-3. He bested Easton Manning (Farmington) by fall at 0:27, Jacob Craft (Skyridge ) by major decision 9-1, Judson Murdock (Fremont) by fall at 4:51 and Steen West (Lone Peak) by fall at 3:49.

• At 157, Parker Robinson went 3-4. He earned pins for his victories over Luke McIntyre (Farmington) at 1:19, Coen Maxwell (Mountain Ridge) at 1:56 and Riggs Martin (Westlake) at 0:40.

• At 165, Mason Fink went 3-4. His wins were also by fall over Porter Logan (Skyridge ) at 3:49, Orion Kennedy (Lone Peak) at 2:33 and Tanner Free (Westlake) at 1:54.

• At 175, Jacob Marshall went 3-4. His victories were first-period pins over Eric Rasmussen (Farmington) at 1:05, Curtis Penrod (Fremont) at 1:09 and Jace O`Reilly (Lone Peak) at 0:43.

• At 190, Ty Russell went 1-6 with his solo win a forfeit.• At 215, Austin Stauffer went 3-4. His wins were all by fallover Kyle Willes (Skyridge ) at 0:41, Zander Johnson (Davis) at 5:14 and Ethan Templeton (Lone Peak) at 1:24.

• At 285, Issac Sweat went 6-1. He registered pins over all opponents in his winning matches, including Tevita Holani (Farmington) at 0:54, Bradshaw Cox (Skyridge ) at 2:37, Will Struthers (Fremont) at 1:30, Gavin King (Mountain Ridge) at 0:49, Patrick O`Banion (Lone Peak) at 0:54 and Isaiah Castaneda (Westlake) at 0:26.