Alpine School District to hold public forums to discuss district split

The Alpine School District (ASD) and Florida-based MGT Consulting firm will host three public forums this week. Residents will have the opportunity to see the six proposed ASD split options and to provide feedback to MGT and the district.

The meetings will start at 7 p.m. each night and will be at three different locations. The meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, March 12 at Timpanogos High School in Orem.

Wednesday, March 13 at Vista Heights Middle School in Saratoga Springs.

Thursday, March 14 at American Fork Junior High in American Fork.