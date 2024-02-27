JUST IN: Alpine School District reviews six options for split after study

An Alpine School District (ASD) split has been discussed for decades and the reality is closer than ever before. On Tuesday night, MGT Education, a Florida-based consulting firm, presented six district split options to the ASD Board of Education.

“We’ve been working with them (MGT) since last summer and we appreciate the collaborative effort,” said SuperintendentShane Farnsworth.

Lance Richards, a former Florida School District Superintendent and manager of MGT, presented the study results.

First, MGT presented key considerations from stakeholder engagement responses that were gathered from surveys in January.

Key considerations included:

– Financial impact

– Challenges

– Streamlined administrative processes

– Asset allocation

– Overcrowding

– Neighborhood centralized schools

– Funding future needs

– Employee concerns

– Representation and local control

– Special needs students

Next, the study noted the following funding revenues were considered in the study and split proposals; local (property tax) 23.5%, state (income tax/WPU) 64.6%, federal (programs) 9.3% and other 2.4%. These funding mechanisms follow each student.

The six split options are:

Option One

No split and the district stays whole.

Option Two

East: Orem, Vineyard, Lindon, Pleasant Grove, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Highland, American Fork

West: Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Cedar Fort

Option Three

East: Orem, Vineyard, Lindon, Pleasant Grove, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Highland, American Fork, Lehi

West: Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Cedar Fort

Option Four

East: Orem, Vineyard, Lindon, Pleasant Grove

Central: Lehi, Alpine, Highland, American Fork, Cedar Hills

West: Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Cedar Fort

Option Five

East: Orem, Vineyard, Lindon

Central: Lehi, Pleasant Grove, Alpine, Highland, American Fork, Cedar Hills

West: Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Cedar Fort

Option Six

East: Alpine, Highland, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Orem, Vineyard, Lindon, Pleasant Grove

Central: Lehi

West: Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Cedar Fort

MGT will return to Utah March 12-14 to conduct public open houses which will include additional information, as well as obtain feedback surveys from patrons which will be gathered at each public event.

Currently, state code requires the County Commission to send the split to the General Election ballot for voters to decide. There are potential changes to that code. This week the State Legislature is considering a bill which would allow the ASD Board to send its preferred split to the ballot.