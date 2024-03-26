All-City Girls Basketball: Winter 2023-2024

Most Valuable Player

Addy Scrivner (Sr. Lehi): Not only the best player in Lehi but one of the best in the state. In Class 6A, ranked second in scoring plus fourth in triples and was eighth in scoring average statewide. Very difficult to defend. Averaged 19.6 points, 3.6rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 deflections per game. “Addy was the heart and soul of our team this year on both sides of the floor,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “Not only was Addy our leading scorer two seasons in a row, but this year she also tallied 450 points on 44 percent conversion from 3-point rangeand 54 percent from short range. She was the leading scorer in our region too and was also one of our toughest defenders and leaders. She had a phenomenal career at Lehi, scoring 984 career points and falling probably one game shy of the 1000-point mark.”

Most Inspirational Player

Malia Havea (Sr. Lehi): Post presence made most of her impact in ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet. “Malia was our most inspirational player who set the tone for the team everyday,” said Pioneer Coach Sean Seastrand. “She was a true leader and unselfish in the best ways. Malia built her teammates up consistently and maintained positivity in her leadership all season long. She was key for our defense and was our loudest and strongest defender against bigger players.”

Forwards

Merceius Mili (Jr. Skyridge): Versatile performer was sidelined half the season but averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 boards per contest and had 20 deflections. Helped key her team’s tournament run.

Kaleigh Freeman (Sr. Lehi): Became a reliable inside scorer for the Pioneers, shooting 57 percent from two-point range and averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Guards

Cambree Blackham (Sr. Skyridge): Missed half the season rehabbing from an ACL injury. Averaged 12.4 points, 2.9rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.3 deflections per gameafter her return.

Shae Toole (Sr. Skyridge): The team’s steady presence all season averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 deflections per contest. Sank 25 treys and was second in steals in 6A.

Sammi Love (Sr. Lehi): College-bound competitor adapted well to a changed role this season and averaged 7.3 points, 2.6rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 deflections per outing.

Honorable Mention

Ellah Oeser (So. Skyridge): Forward was poised for a breakout year but suffered a season-ending injury after playing just eight games. Averaged 9.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest to that point.