Pioneer boys lacrosse opens with 2-4 mark

The Lehi boys lacrosse team has tallied a pair of wins against four losses in their pre-season contests to start the spring campaign as the Pioneers move up to Class 6A.

March 5: Roy 13, Lehi 5

The Royals jumped out early with nine goals in the first two periods and never looked back. Senior goalkeeper Tyler Dajanyhad 16 saves but it wasn’t enough to balance the lack of scoring in the effort.

Senior attacker Justice Cooper tallied two goals with one assist. Senior attacker Brinton Pearson and senior midfielder Hyrum Jensen also scored in the contest and senior Brennan Boyer picked up four ground balls.

March 7: Herriman 9, Lehi 0

On the road, the Pioneers gave up two or three goals in each quarter and were unable to find the net themselves as they were shut out by the Mustangs. Dajany had 10 saves.

March 12: Weber 13, Lehi 5

In the home opener, the Warriors scored seven goals in the second quarter in what was otherwise a tight contest. Dajany made a herculean effort with 25 saves as he was under pressure the entire game.

Cooper had two goals and an assist while Pearson, Jensen and junior attacker Zxander Stanbrough had one goal apiece. Junior midfielder Jared Christiansen collected 13-of-20 (65%) faceoffs.

March 14: Lehi 8, Copper Hills 4

The Pioneers broke into the win column the next game by scoring twice in each period. The Grizzlies matched that in the first quarter but were scoreless for the rest of the half and could manage just one goal in each of the final two periods to take the loss.

Stanbrough had a big outing with four goals and two assists plus picking up five ground balls while Cooper found the net three times and Boyer once with four ground balls. Christiansen won 10-of-13 (77%) of the faceoffs.

March 19: West Jordan 14, Lehi 9

The Pioneers matched the Jaguars on the road with three goals apiece in the second and fourth quarters but fell short in the other two as they lost on the road. Dajany had 19 saves and Christiansen won 12 faceoffs in the outing.

Pearson and Stanbrough each had three goals and an assist in the contest. Jensen added two scores and Cooper one to complete the tally.

March 22: Lehi 8, Bear River 7 (3OT)

The Pioneers picked up a dramatic win on the road by breaking a tie in the third overtime to get thev ictory. Dajany had 14 saves and Christiansen won 15-of-21 (71%) faceoffs to help lift their team in the effort.

Stanbrough tallied four goals and one assist while Cooper scored three times and Jensen once. Pearson, Christiansen and Boyer each provided an assist and Boyer picked up five ground balls as well.

Senior defensive midfielder Colten Dohner and sophomore left side midfielder Jackson Chidester got four ground balls each as well.