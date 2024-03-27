Falcon boys volleyball finds groove in tourney

After dropping their first three contests, the Skyridge boysvolleyball team won the next two matches and then went 5-1 in a tournament at Pleasant Grove to get their first-ever season started in non-region action.

March 6: Olympus 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons battled hard against the Titans on the road but fell just short in the sweep 21-25, 21-25, 24-26. Senior outside hitter Franky Fainga led the way with 11 kills while junior right sideMarcus Reittinger had five along with a block and block-assist.

Sophomore middle blocker Trey Mahe had three solo blocks.Senior outside hitter Shane Watts took 12 serve-receives and sophomore libero Fihi Fainga added 10 and Reittinger nine in the effort.

March 7: Spanish Fork 3, Skyridge 2

The Falcons competed well in a back-and-forth match against the Dons but dropped the final set in a marathon to get the road loss.

Spanish Fork won the first game 25-20 but Skyridge prevailed in the next one 25-15. The hosts next won 25-22, but the Falcons rallied in the fourth set to pull out an extra-point effort 31-29 to tie things up again, but the Dons managed to take the final game 15-7.

Franky Fainga and Reittinger each converted more than half of their attempts to finish with 17 kills apiece while Watts added five.

Franky Fainga also served five aces with one block and 23 serve-receives. Reittinger tallied four aces with four solo blocks. Junior libero Clay Warner had five digs and 28 serve-receives, while Fihi Fainga had 19 serve-receives and Watts took 13.

March 12: Mountain Ridge 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons fell to the Sentinels 22-25, 14-25, 20-25 at their gym. Reittinger had 12 kills while Franky Fainga converted 10-of-12 attempts to go with two blocks and 10 serve-receives.

In the latter category, Watts tallied 21, Fihi Fainga added 16 and Warner had 11. Junior middle blocker Boston Prettyman contributed four kills.

March 15: Skyridge 3, Orem 2

The Falcons dropped the first two sets against the Tigers 17-25, 21-25 but roared back to win the next three games 25-18, 25-21, 15-11 to secure the match victory on the road.

Leading the charge were Reittinger with 18 kills and Franky Fainga with 17 plus seven digs while Watts tallied 11 and junior setter Devin Willits had four to go with seven digs and 47 assists. Fihi Fainga made 14 digs.

March 19: Skyridge 3, Layton 0

The Falcons opened at home with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of the Lancers. Seven players notched kills in the match, led by Franky Fainga and Reittinger with seven apiece and senior outside hitter Dylan Nielson with five.

Franky Fainga also served three aces and Watts had two. Mahe made two solo blocks.

March 22: Pleasant Grove tournament 3-1

In the tournament preliminaries, the Falcons fell to the Bruins 25-22, 21-25, 4-15 but went on to sweep the next three matches. They topped Corner Canyon 25-19, 25-15, Springville 25-23, 25-11 and Payson 25-22, 27-25.

March 23: Skyridge 3, Farmington 1

Moving on to full-length contests the second day, the Falcons prevailed over the Phoenix 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21. Franky Fainga had 14 kills with 28 serve-receives while Reittinger and Watts added 10 each and Nielson contributed four with three aces.

Prettyman had two solo blocks and so did Willits along with 13 digs and 40 assists. Fihi Fainga had an active outing as well with two aces. 14 digs and 19 serve-receives.

March 23: Skyridge 3, Salem Hills 0

The Falcons finished their tournament appearance with a sweep over the Skyhawks 25-22, 25-18, 25-18. Franky Fainga tallied 16 kills, two aces, eight digs and 18 serve-receives in the winning effort.

Reittinger added seven kills and three solo blocks while Nielson had four kills and two solo blocks. Fihi Fainga had nine digs and 16 serve-receives while Willits made 33 assists.