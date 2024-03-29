Pioneer softball opens 6-2-1

The Lehi softball team got the season off to a solid start with a 4-1-1 record at the Bishop Gorman tournament in Las Vegas March 7-9 and have gone 2-1 since then to get the spring campaign warmed up.

March 7: Spanish Springs (Sparks NV) 11, Lehi 3

All the runs in this contest were scored in the first three innings, but the Cougars got seven in the top of the third to break open what had been a close game to that point. Senior pitcher Emerson Fuller took the loss for the Pioneers.

Sophomore left fielder Brynlee Cook smacked a two-run homer and junior second baseman Makenzie Grose went 2-for-2 with a double and the other RBI.

March 7: Lehi 6, Carson (CA) 6

The Pioneers scored their last run in the bottom of the final inning to force a tie in the game called for tournament time limits. Fuller gave up no walks and helped herself with an RBI double.

Junior shortstop Sophie Bliss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice. Cook had two hits with an RBI and senior outfielder Madison Stradling had a solo home run.

March 8: Lehi 5, Arbor View (Las Vegas NV) 4

The Aggies led this game from the beginning until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Pioneers scored four runs to create thenarrow winning margin. Sophomore pitcher Mya Maughan got the victory in the circle.

Grose led the offensive effort going 2-for-3 including a home run and posting two RBI and two runs scored. Fuller and Cookeach drove in a run.

March 8: Lehi 16, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas NV) 1

The Pioneers plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game on the way to a dominant win. Stradling gave up just one run with the help of her defense in the win and also scored once.

Bliss had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk and home run to tally three RBI and four runs scored. Fuller tripled and drove in four runs while Maughan was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Sophomore third baseman Libby Baxter hit a two-RBI double and scored while freshman catcher Emily Piper was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Freshman infielder Camry Wassmer scored twice and drove in a run.

March 9: Lehi 4, Liberty (Henderson NV) 0

The Pioneers broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added one more in each of the next two innings to complete the tally. Fuller threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks to get the win.

Cook notched a pair of home runs for three RBI while Stradling furnished the other score with a homer of her own.

March 9: Lehi 9, Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland CA) 4

The Pioneers opened up a tie game with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and went on to the victory. Junior Lizzie Hatch and Maughan combined to earn the win in the circle. Hatch also provided a two-run homer. Emery drove in two runs as well and Bliss added two hits and an RBI.

March 12: Lehi 11, Maple Mountain 2

Back in Utah, the Pioneers scored five runs in the top of the seventh to finish off a big victory over the Golden Eagles on the road. Fuller held the home squad to two runs and tallied four strikeouts.

On the other side of the plate, Hatch went 3-for-3 with a double and home run and scored three times. Cook also had a two-bagger and homer for two RBI and a run scored while Stradling made two hits, drove in two runs and scored herself. Emery had two RBI as well.

March 19: Spanish Fork 8, Lehi 1

After a nice streak of wins, the Pioneers couldn’t find much offense against a perennial state powerhouse in the Dons, who scored runs in four innings to build their total. Fuller took the loss and Emery drove in senior center fielder Madison Salisbury for the solo run for Lehi. Bliss had a double.

March 21: Lehi 3, Grantsville 2

The Pioneers won a road thriller by plating two runs in the top of the seventh and holding the Cowboys scoreless in the bottom half to get the win. Fuller struck out eight with two walks in the victory. Salisbury, Bliss and Maughan each drove in a run to help the cause.