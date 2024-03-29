Falcon softball looking to improve

The Skyridge softball team dropped four games against non-region competition at the Warrior Elite Tournament in St. George and have gone 1-2 since then to open the season.

March 15: Salem Hills 8, Skyridge 5

This was a close game in all but the top of the second inning, when the Skyhawks plated six runs and then held on for the win. Senior pitcher Kadynce Barnes struck out seven and walked three but was not helped by three errors in the field.

Sophomore third baseman Kaylie Power went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Sophomore left fielder Maylee Watson had two hits including a solo home run while senior first baseman Taya Tahbo scored twice. Barnes and senior catcher Irma Medina each had a pair of hits.

March 15: Hurricane 11, Skyridge 8

The Falcons made a quick start with four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers responded with seven runs in the bottom half and never looked back. Barnes and senior Addalie Purcell split time in the circle in the loss.

Tahbo went 3-for-3 with three RBI and one run. Barnes was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Power drove two runs across and Maylee Watson one.

March 16: Ridgeline 4, Skyridge 1

The Riverhawks got all the runs they would need with two in the bottom of the first inning. Barnes had four strikeouts in the loss. Watson doubled and scored for the only Falcon run.

March 16: Snow Canyon 12, Skyridge 1

Runs were hard to come by against the Warriors as well and they scored in every inning on the way to victory. Medina took the loss. One of Tahbo’s two hits was a solo homer that provided her team’s only run.

March 20: Mountain Ridge 14, Skyridge 2

The Falcons scored their two runs in the second inning. Barnes and Purcell shared pitching duties in the outing. Junior second baseman Peyton Hall singled and doubled and drove in one run while junior outfielder Abbie Ellis batted in the other.

March 21: Skyridge 1, Weber 0

Purcell doubled and later scored the only run of this home contest in the bottom of the seventh inning for a dramatic finish to a tight contest. Medina had two hits while Barnes and Tahbohad one each. Barnes threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks in the victory.

March 22: Cedar Valley 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons had as many hits as the Aviators in this contest but weren’t able to string them together to produce runs. Medina had two hits including a double while freshman Hudson Ford, Barnes and Tahbo singled once apiece. Purcell took the loss in the circle.