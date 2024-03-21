Cooper Lewis named as Gatorade Player of the Year for Utah

Lehi boys basketball senior guard Cooper Lewis was announced today as the 2023-2024 Gatorade Utah Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

According to the official press release, he’s the first player from Lehi High School to be chosen for this honor in the 39 years this award has been given. The release also included the following details.

“The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Lewis as Utah’s best high school boysbasketball player.

“From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes LeBron James (2002-03 & 2001-02, St. Vincent – St. Mary High School, Ohio), Karl-Anthony Towns (2013-14 & 2012-13, St. Joseph High School, N.J.) and Jayson Tatum (2015-16, 2014-15 & 2013-14, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.).

“The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior small forward averaged 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals this past season, leading the Pioneers (23-4) to the Class 6A state title. Lewis clicked for 30 points, four assists and two rebounds in the state championship game and shot 41.7 percent from behind the 3-point line in the postseason. A two-time state champion and the 2024 state tournament MVP, he’s ranked as Utah’s No. 16 recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepHoops.

“Lewis is an active member of his LDS church community and has participated in a philanthropic fundraiser to support the Utah Rush Wheelchair Basketball Team. He has also donated his time locally performing snow removal and landscaping for neighbors in addition to coaching at youth basketball camps.

“’Cooper Lewis is the ultimate winner who’ll do whatever is required to lead his team,’ said Jeff Gardner, head coach of Skyridge High School. ‘He has a unique ability to create and make shots from all over the floor and is one of the best offensive players this state has ever seen. Above all, he’s a great leader and a class act.’

“Lewis has maintained a 3.92 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.”

Recruiting has picked up for Lewis since the conclusion of the basketball season. His list of suitors now includes Columbia University (NY), Samford University (AL), UNLV, Utah State, Utah Tech and others.