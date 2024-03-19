All-City Swimming: Winter 2023-24

GIRLS

Most Valuable Performer

Danielle Cannon (Sr. Skyridge): State gold medalist in the 100-yard butterfly and repeat winner in the 100-yard backstroke; also took first with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay.“Dani had an excellent finish to her senior year on the Skyridge swim team,” said Coach Matt Cox. “Dani has grown in her role as a leader on the team over the last two years. She has been a great example of hard work and commitment to the team.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Alyssa Soderquist (So. Lehi): Bronze medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State; also fifth place with her team in the 400-yard freestyle relay, sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. “This is Alyssa’s second year on the team and one of two sophomores that went to State this year,” said Coach Alec Huff. “She is always ready for a competition and loves to compete and has fun doing it. She had a great showing at the state meet this year, dropping time every single swim. When she is out of the water, she is always kind and courteous to others and looks out for her teammates.”

Honorable Mention

Anya Clark (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at State; with her team, silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Ella Comire (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal with her team in the 200-yard medley relay at State; with her team, silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Ava Ellington (So. Skyridge): Gold medal with her team in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Abby Franz (Sr. Skyridge): Silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Mallory Hemmert (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Kara Moir (So. Skyridge): Bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle at State.

Addi Zobrist (Sr. Lehi): Bronze medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at State; also bronze medals with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.

Liesel Ford (Sr. Lehi): Bronze medals with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Jana Patlan (Sr. Lehi): Bronze medal with her team in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Josselyn Schiess (Jr. Lehi): Bronze medal with her team in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Kalia Hasselbach (So. Lehi): Bronze medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

BOYS

Most Valuable Performer

Mason Hemmert (Jr. Skyridge): Individual gold medals in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle events at State plus anchored the winning 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. “Mason had another year of growth, building on a very strong sophomore season,” said Coach Matt Cox. “Mason has followed in the example of the Skyridge seniors and is poised for a great senior year.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Jeffrey Smith (So. Lehi): “Jeff joined the team this year and has been a major part of our rebuild since our graduating seniors leftafter last season,” said Coach Alec Huff. “Every time he came to practice, raced at meets, or came to any sort of team activity he was always friendly and kind. When it came to racing, he never backed down from a challenge. At the region championship, he stepped up and anchored the 400 free relay team with a best time even when he knew he was going to be coming from behind.”

Honorable Mention

Wade Ogden (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal in the 200-yard individual medley at State; also gold medals with his team in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays plus a silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Nate Moir (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at State; also gold medals with his team in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays plus a silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle event.

Lincoln Burr (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State; also a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke plus a bronze medal in the 100-yard butterfly.

Sam Mortensen (Jr. Skyridge): Gold medals with his team in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays at State.

Connor Clark (So. Skyridge): Gold medal with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State; also a bronze medal in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Skyler Taylor (Sr. Skyridge): Gold medal with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Dillon Giraldi (Jr. Skyridge): Gold medal with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.