All-City Wrestling: Winter 2023-2024

Most Valuable Performer (Female)

Madison Sherman (So. Skyridge): Earned the 6A bracket title in the 145 weight class to become the first-ever gold medalist from Lehi in the girls state tournament. She tallied an impressive 34-3 record for the year, earned three Outstanding Wrestler awards at meets this season and still has two years left to compete. Worked very hard in the weight room.

Most Valuable Performer (Male)

Isaac Sweat (So. Lehi): Youthful competitor was the 6A bronze medalist at State and finished with a 30-13 overall record. Lost his quarterfinal match but came all the way back through the consolation bracket to defeat the opponent who put him there to claim third place. “He battled back, having been beaten by his opponents several times,” said Coach Dan Rice.

Most Inspirational Performer

Broc Bond (Sr. Skyridge): Competed in the 150 weight class but didn’t advance to State this year. One of just two team members to earn the Granite Award this season for not missing any practices or matches. “He was a very hard worker and was very supportive of his teammates,” said Coach Lyle Mangum. “He had some very big wins during the season. He fought through a lot of adversity this year and embraced it.”

Honorable Mention

Nadia Thomas (Sr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the girls 130 weight class at State.

Asher Millward (Fr. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the boys 106 weight class at State.

Ammon Cannon (Sr. Lehi): Fourth place in the boys 150weight class at State after breaking his collarbone early in the season.

Lincoln Rex (Jr. Lehi): Fourth in the boys 126 weight class at State.

Suzana Clark (Sr. Lehi): Fifth in the girls 115 weight class at State.