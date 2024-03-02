Pioneer boys hoops wins school’s first 6A title; Lewis becomes winningest coach in Utah history

The Lehi boys basketball team played a complete game in every aspect as they achieved the goal they set after last year’s state tournament and claimed the Class 6A championship by soundly defeating Corner Canyon 78-67 Friday (March 1) night at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

It was the school’s first gold trophy after being moved up to the 6A ranks last fall. It was also the second state title for Coach Quincy Lewis in four years at Lehi and his ninth overall, moving him into first place all-time in coaching basketball championship teams in the state.

In the final, the Mustangs came out firing and ran out to an 11-2 margin by the 4:20 mark of the first quarter. The Pioneers confidently continued to play and outscored Corner Canyon 15-6 in the rest of the period to draw even at 17-all heading into the second quarter.

In the next five clock minutes, Lehi showed the team’s full range of talent as the Pioneers ran off 21 unanswered points to take a lead they would never relinquish.

The advantage got as wide as 23 points in the third period, but the Mustangs made a late surge and got as close as nine points in the final stanza. However, they couldn’t reduce the deficit any further.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis closed out his record-setting prep career with 30 points while junior wing Easton Hawkins added23 and senior forward Gabe Cowan had 10 points.

