Lehi’s Utah Military Academy student body officers earn national award

Lehi, UT (April 9)—For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that improve the school and community, the Utah Military Academy-CW [Lehi campus] student body officers has been recognized as a 2024 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC). The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). The Lehi Camp Williams campus is located at 3901 W. Waterbury Drive.

They have organized and participated in various activities, such as the Cinderella Project, where they played a key role in helping underprivileged students find attire for prom. During their Spirit Week, they include a “Give Back Day”, which this year included holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross and collecting coins for the Wounded Warrior Project.

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the amazing dedication of the students and school to make their community a better place,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “UMA-CW has gone above and beyond in elevating student voice to ensure they are establishing a positive climate and culture, as well as fostering academic and social growth for all.”

“I am very proud of their ability to lead and motivate others. The Student Officers have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the school and towards excellence in everything they do,” said SBO Faculty Advisor NacdeBobadillo.

A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Gold Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Learn more about the National Council of Excellence Awards.