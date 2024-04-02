33 ASD administrators were compensated over $200k in 2023

The possibility of a split within the Alpine School District is closer than ever, whether through an official ASD ballot initiative or an interlocal agreement negotiated between cities and presented to voters. The prospect of dividing the district has sparked conversations regarding the cost of administrative staff.

This breakdown of ASD employees who made over $200,000 total compensation in 2023 shows the administration salaries and benefits at the top levels.

ASD Position: Salary (Benefits) – Total Compensation

1. Business Manager: $244,219 ($101,698) – $345,917

2. Superintendent: $240,450 ($101,186) – $341,636

3. Director of External Communications: $189,842 ($82,525) – $272,367

4. Director of Educational Opportunities: $175,967 ($78,869) – $254,845

5. Director of Teaching & Learning: $175,976 ($78,790) – $254,766

6. Administrator of K-6 Central Schools: $174,909 ($78,580) – $253,489

7. Administrator of Technology: $174,909 ($78,557) – $253, 466

8. Director of Human Resources: $173,665 ($78,298) – $251,963

9. Director of Internal Communications: $185,220 ($66,555) – $251,775

10. Administrator of K-6 West Schools: $177,220 ($72,756) – $249,976

11. Administrator of Secondary Schools: $170,287 ($77,345) – $247,632

12. Director of Administrative Development: $168,406 ($76,481) – $244,888

13. Administrator of Secondary Schools: $167,976 ($76,834) – $244,810

14. Director of Operations: $167,976 ($76,799) – $244,775

15. Director of Leadership: $166,732 ($77,389) – $244,121

16. Director of Legal: $170,251 ($71,407) – $241,658

17. Administrator of K-6 South Schools: $161,943 ($75,391) – $236,434

18. Director of Curriculum: $165,845 ($69,745) – $235,590

19. Director of Innovative Learning: $158,298 ($73,604) – $231,902

20. Administrator of K-6 North Schools: $156,421 ($74,067) – $230,488

21. Director of Facilities: $156,421 ($74,032) – $230,453

22. Director of Student Services: $151,365 ($73,258) – $224,623

23. Human Resources Supervisor: $151,365 ($71,800) – $223,165

24. Director of K-6 Curriculum: $149,668 ($71,333) – $221,001

25. Director of 7-12 Curriculum: $147,357 ($71,009) – $218,366

26. Director of Professional Curriculum: $158,258 ($59,502) – $217,800

27. Transportation Supervisor: $144,432 ($70,238) – $214,670

28. Director of Data Service: $144,432 ($69,345) – $213,777

29. Director of Special Education: $147,357 ($64,216) – $211,573

30. Human Resources Supervisor: $141,318 ($69,200) – $210,519

31. Director of Research: $142,121 ($63,038) – $205,159

32. Student Support Supervisor: $135,188 ($66,904) – $202,092

33. Administrator of K-6 Southwest Schools: $179,531 ($22,355) – $201,886