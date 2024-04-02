Education
33 ASD administrators were compensated over $200k in 2023
The possibility of a split within the Alpine School District is closer than ever, whether through an official ASD ballot initiative or an interlocal agreement negotiated between cities and presented to voters. The prospect of dividing the district has sparked conversations regarding the cost of administrative staff.
This breakdown of ASD employees who made over $200,000 total compensation in 2023 shows the administration salaries and benefits at the top levels.
ASD Position: Salary (Benefits) – Total Compensation
1. Business Manager: $244,219 ($101,698) – $345,917
2. Superintendent: $240,450 ($101,186) – $341,636
3. Director of External Communications: $189,842 ($82,525) – $272,367
4. Director of Educational Opportunities: $175,967 ($78,869) – $254,845
5. Director of Teaching & Learning: $175,976 ($78,790) – $254,766
6. Administrator of K-6 Central Schools: $174,909 ($78,580) – $253,489
7. Administrator of Technology: $174,909 ($78,557) – $253, 466
8. Director of Human Resources: $173,665 ($78,298) – $251,963
9. Director of Internal Communications: $185,220 ($66,555) – $251,775
10. Administrator of K-6 West Schools: $177,220 ($72,756) – $249,976
11. Administrator of Secondary Schools: $170,287 ($77,345) – $247,632
12. Director of Administrative Development: $168,406 ($76,481) – $244,888
13. Administrator of Secondary Schools: $167,976 ($76,834) – $244,810
14. Director of Operations: $167,976 ($76,799) – $244,775
15. Director of Leadership: $166,732 ($77,389) – $244,121
16. Director of Legal: $170,251 ($71,407) – $241,658
17. Administrator of K-6 South Schools: $161,943 ($75,391) – $236,434
18. Director of Curriculum: $165,845 ($69,745) – $235,590
19. Director of Innovative Learning: $158,298 ($73,604) – $231,902
20. Administrator of K-6 North Schools: $156,421 ($74,067) – $230,488
21. Director of Facilities: $156,421 ($74,032) – $230,453
22. Director of Student Services: $151,365 ($73,258) – $224,623
23. Human Resources Supervisor: $151,365 ($71,800) – $223,165
24. Director of K-6 Curriculum: $149,668 ($71,333) – $221,001
25. Director of 7-12 Curriculum: $147,357 ($71,009) – $218,366
26. Director of Professional Curriculum: $158,258 ($59,502) – $217,800
27. Transportation Supervisor: $144,432 ($70,238) – $214,670
28. Director of Data Service: $144,432 ($69,345) – $213,777
29. Director of Special Education: $147,357 ($64,216) – $211,573
30. Human Resources Supervisor: $141,318 ($69,200) – $210,519
31. Director of Research: $142,121 ($63,038) – $205,159
32. Student Support Supervisor: $135,188 ($66,904) – $202,092
33. Administrator of K-6 Southwest Schools: $179,531 ($22,355) – $201,886