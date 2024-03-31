Skyridge Drama Team places first in Sweepstakes at region competition

The Skyridge High School drama team made a statement at the regional theater competition, earning first place in sweepstakes for the overall highest point total in preparation for the upcoming state festival competition.

The drama team successfully presented 24 competition pieces at region. All 24 pieces advanced to the final rounds, qualifying each for state.

Individually, Skyridge drama students won several awards. Kamille Anderson, Paisley Fillmore and Maggie Christiansen earned first place in the classical scene category. Ethan Etringer, Olivia Brown and Daxter Jones placed second with Alex Hsiao, Petra Fuller and Tyler Anderson taking third place.

The drama team also succeeded in the musical theater category, with Rosie Goade and Ellie Sabin from Skyridge tying for first place and Matisyn Johnson, Anna Gooch and Bailey Cutler earning third place.

Mia Schoebinger took first place in the humorous monologues category and Sophia Groom placed third.

Additionally, James Dodge and Avery Douglas earned second place with their contemporary scene, and in the pantomime category, Hailey Forsloff and Holly Etringer placed second and Kiana Lee and Annabelle Taylor were awarded third place.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our students. I am humbled by their drive and determination, and grateful every moment I have to be their teacher, their director and their coach,” said John Brown, the Skyridge Theatre teacher and coach of the drama team.