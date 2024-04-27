Former Lehi football star Dallin Holker signs NFL deal with Saints

The Colorado State football program announced on social media Saturday evening (April 27) that Ram tight end Dallin Holker (6-foot-4, 235) has signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Holker was the 5A MVP his senior year at Lehi, when he helped the Pioneers earn the 5A state football title in 2017. He had 97 receptions for 1,766 yards and 22 touchdowns as a tight end.

Following a mission to Chile, he joined the football program at BYU, where he tallied 42 receptions, 521 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end.

He transferred to Colorado State and had a strong season last fall, with 64 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns. He was selected as a team captain and was invited to both the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Holker was selected as a Second Team All-American by AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, Walter Camp, the Associated Press, USA Today, ESPN and Sports Illustrated. He was also named First Team All-Mountain West and a First Team Group of Five All-American by Hero Sports.