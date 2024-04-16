Miriam Brophy crowned Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Queen

On Saturday, April 14, Miriam Brophy won the title of Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Queen. Brophy is from Payson and this was her first time competing for the Lehi Round-Up title.

The Miss Lehi Round-Up Rodeo pageant is the kickoff event for Lehi’s annual Round-Up Rodeo Week. Contestants vying for the title compete in several categories, including judges’ interview, modeling, impromptu speaking and horsemanship.

Runners-up include Emma Stowe, first attendant, and Isabella Lenthe, second attendant. The pageant is directed by Mark and Shanalyn Coddington who work to make the event successful each year.

The Queen is the ambassador of the annual Lehi Round-Up Rodeo and promotes the rodeo in events all summer long. She also represents Lehi in the Miss Rodeo Utah contest.

“This is my first time competing at the Lehi Round Up pageant. The outgoing queen, Lindsey Ivie, is the one who recommended this competition because of the great committee and the great community. I’m so excited to be the new Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Queen,” said Brophy.

“I grew up on a farm in Utah County, and I attend school at Snow College. I got my first horse in seventh grade. I began rodeoing in junior high school and started competing for rodeo queen titles three years ago. This has been a joyful ride, and becoming queen today is a dream come true. I feel honored to represent Lehi this summer,” she added. “The last two years I have participated in the stock parade in Lehi and the rodeo. My horse loves this arena as much as I do, and we feel at home here.”