Curtis Center holds ribbon cutting

“After years and years of planning, hoping and holding persuasive meetings, my heart was full the first time our participants with disabilities walked into the gymnasium. Not only did my dream come true, but, hopefully, The Curtis Center can make all their dreams come true.” These words from Michelle Holbrook illustrate her passion for and dedication to disabled students.

Holbrook, a dedicated career teacher at Lehi High School, has earned the community’s admiration and the gratitude of many parents. Her commitment to students with disabilities has led to remarkable transformations within her classes, making her a beacon of inspiration.

Those in the educational community praise her love and commitment to her work. Under her watch, many programs have been developed to make her kids a vital part of Lehi High School. The high school has had a Homecoming Queen from her class each year. Her students take part in almost all student activities. They have influenced the hearts of many students who have been peer tutors or helpers in Holbrook’s classroom. Their presence is an integral part of the culture at the school.

Her love for these kids was exemplified at the dedication and ribbon cutting of The Curtis Center for Arts and Education when Holbrook wept as she honored Kelly Shepherdson, a young woman at the school who had recently and unexpectedly passed away. The audience was touched by her words and tribute.

The Curtis Center has already created programs and activities for those special needs young men and women who are too old for traditional high school programs. Volunteers from the community coach a basketball team at the Center. Susan Howard, an instructor at the Center, noted how passionate Holbrook is with this project.

“She is magical in her approach to this effort. Every day is a new activity. There are amazing people helping her accomplish her vision,” said Howard.