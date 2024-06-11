Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 Crowned

The Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition was held Thursday, June 6, at Skyridge High School, with nine girls competing for the title. Contestants for Miss Lehi’s Teen range from ages 13 to 17, and they attend junior highs and high schools in Lehi.

Desiree McKinnon, a soon-to-be senior at Lehi High School, was crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen for 2024. McKinnon is the second girl in her family to be awarded the title. Her leadership experience, poise and spunky personality won over the judges, and McKinnon’s ventriloquism talent performance of “Proud Mary” was a showstopper. McKinnon also received the highest score in the competition’s talent and evening wear categories.

“The moment my name was called, it was a surreal moment. I kind of blacked out for the whole thing, so I didn’t really understand what was going on,” said McKinnon. “When performing my talent with my two puppets, I felt so much confidence and energy as the audience was very engaged. I wish I could live those moments again because it just feels so amazing. I am so ready to serve Lehi City with all of my heart. Becoming Miss Lehi’s Teen has been a lifelong dream.”

Each contestant creates a community service initiative to focus on, and the winner implements the service initiative in Lehi City during their reign.

“I am so excited to plan activities for my community service initiative, ‘Project Lift.’ I cannot wait to get teens and children across Lehi City involved and excited about serving and helping others. I know that it will greatly impact so many in our community as we serve together,” said McKinnon.

Miss Lehi’s Teen runner-ups are Hope Bailey, the First Runner-Up, and Ciana Doxey, the Second Runner-Up. Bailey displayed excellent technique with a famous harp composition, “Baroque Flamenco.” Doxey gave a fiery ballroom dance performance for her talent and won the photogenic award.

Kira Gardner, Miss Utah’s Teen and former Miss Lehi’s Teen 2022, hosted the pageant with Miss Lehi, Aria Conran. Gardner also performed a lively hip-hop dance routine, which greatly entertained the audience. Amanda Giraldi, Miss Utah’s Teen 2023, performed a piano solo titled “Nuvole Bianche” that she learned entirely by ear, and she said an emotional goodbye to her year of service.

The theme for the night was “Evening of Enchantment,” and the contestants wore light purple dresses for the opening number, choreographed by Hannah Thomas. The teens had private interviews with five judges earlier in the day, then competed during the onstage competition in personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear, and onstage conversation.

Advertisement

“This year’s group of girls were so fun to work with. The contestants easily became friends, and the camaraderie they displayed backstage was so pleasing to witness. They were genuinely cheering for each other and wanted everyone to succeed,” said Caitlin Thomas, co-director of the Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition. “The contestants are all special young women, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with them. They will all continue to excel and accomplish great things.”

“We are so excited to welcome Desiree, Hope and Ciana to Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 royalty. All three are incredibly talented, well-spoken, hard-working and accomplished young women. They will all represent Lehi City with poise, elegance and authenticity,” Thomas added.