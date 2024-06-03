Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 contestants highlighted

On Thursday, June 6, the Miss Lehi’s Teen competition will be held at Skyridge High School. This year, nine accomplished young ladies are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. All nine contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear and onstage conversation. All contestants are profiled below. The competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisoutstandingteen2020.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-teen-2024-competition

Contestant #1

Morgen Roberts

Daughter of: Erica and Todd Roberts

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Community Service Initiative: RISE UP LEHI – Organizing various service projects across Lehi City to get teens and youth involved in serving others and their community.

Contestant #2

Kanik Carrasco

Advertisement

Daughter of: Michael and Colleen Carrasco

Talent: Recitation – Original Poem

Community Service Initiative: Choose Self-Care, Not Self-Harm – Self-harm prevention and expanding coping skills

Contestant #3

Desiree McKinnon

Daughter of: Noah and Ashley McKinnon

Talent: Ventriloquist Vocal – “Proud Mary”

Community Service Initiative: Project Lift

Advertisement

Contestant #4

Ciana Doxey

Daughter of: Brock and Amber Doxey

Talent: Ballroom Dance – “Do I have your attention?”

Community Service Initiative: K.A.R.E. for Caregivers

Contestant #5

Darbie Astill

Daughter of: Corey and Eileen Astill

Advertisement

Talent: Original Vocal/Guitar Performance

Community Service Initiative: Autism SMILES

Contestant #6

Lily Condie

Daughter of: Chris and Wendi Condie

Talent: HERStory – “How art has influenced my life”

Community Service Initiative: Love on YOU – Promoting self-love

Contestant #7

Advertisement

Izzy Dallin

Daughter of: Selby and Becky Dallin

Talent: Samba-Style Dance

Community Service Initiative: Empowerment Reigns – Inspire others to stand against bullying

Contestant #8

Hope Bailey

Daughter of: Kirk and Cindy Bailey

Talent: Harp Solo – “Baroque Flamenco”

Advertisement

Community Service Initiative: Hope4Healing

Contestant #9

Haylee Sullivan

Daughter of: Paige Sinqufield and Kasey Sullivan

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Community Service Initiative: No Family Left Behind