Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 contestants highlighted
On Thursday, June 6, the Miss Lehi’s Teen competition will be held at Skyridge High School. This year, nine accomplished young ladies are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. All nine contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear and onstage conversation. All contestants are profiled below. The competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisoutstandingteen2020.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-teen-2024-competition
Contestant #1
Morgen Roberts
Daughter of: Erica and Todd Roberts
Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine
Community Service Initiative: RISE UP LEHI – Organizing various service projects across Lehi City to get teens and youth involved in serving others and their community.
Contestant #2
Kanik Carrasco
Daughter of: Michael and Colleen Carrasco
Talent: Recitation – Original Poem
Community Service Initiative: Choose Self-Care, Not Self-Harm – Self-harm prevention and expanding coping skills
Contestant #3
Desiree McKinnon
Daughter of: Noah and Ashley McKinnon
Talent: Ventriloquist Vocal – “Proud Mary”
Community Service Initiative: Project Lift
Contestant #4
Ciana Doxey
Daughter of: Brock and Amber Doxey
Talent: Ballroom Dance – “Do I have your attention?”
Community Service Initiative: K.A.R.E. for Caregivers
Contestant #5
Darbie Astill
Daughter of: Corey and Eileen Astill
Talent: Original Vocal/Guitar Performance
Community Service Initiative: Autism SMILES
Contestant #6
Lily Condie
Daughter of: Chris and Wendi Condie
Talent: HERStory – “How art has influenced my life”
Community Service Initiative: Love on YOU – Promoting self-love
Contestant #7
Izzy Dallin
Daughter of: Selby and Becky Dallin
Talent: Samba-Style Dance
Community Service Initiative: Empowerment Reigns – Inspire others to stand against bullying
Contestant #8
Hope Bailey
Daughter of: Kirk and Cindy Bailey
Talent: Harp Solo – “Baroque Flamenco”
Community Service Initiative: Hope4Healing
Contestant #9
Haylee Sullivan
Daughter of: Paige Sinqufield and Kasey Sullivan
Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine
Community Service Initiative: No Family Left Behind