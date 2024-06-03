Connect with us

Lehi People

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 contestants highlighted

Lehi People

Come and Cut Flower Farm is a labor of love

Lehi People

Lehi resident enjoys struggle, adventure on survival reality TV show

Lehi People

Skyridge student's efforts lead to "Falcon Way" street rename

Lehi People

Skyridge senior headed to national SkillsUSA Championship

Lehi People

Phil and Carol Gray to be grand marshals of Round-Up parade

Lehi People

Blood drive to support 1-year-old boy battling blood cancer this weekend

Lehi People

Former Lehi football star Dallin Holker signs NFL deal with Saints

Lehi People

Miriam Brophy crowned Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Queen

Lehi People

Hampton couple, Intermountain West real estate leaders, focused on community service

Lehi People

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024 contestants highlighted

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Thursday, June 6, the Miss Lehi’s Teen competition will be held at Skyridge High School. This year, nine accomplished young ladies are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. All nine contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear and onstage conversation. All contestants are profiled below. The competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisoutstandingteen2020.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-teen-2024-competition

Contestant #1

Morgen Roberts

Daughter of: Erica and Todd Roberts

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Community Service Initiative: RISE UP LEHI – Organizing various service projects across Lehi City to get teens and youth involved in serving others and their community. 

Contestant #2

Kanik Carrasco

Advertisement

Daughter of: Michael and Colleen Carrasco

Talent: Recitation – Original Poem

Community Service Initiative: Choose Self-Care, Not Self-Harm – Self-harm prevention and expanding coping skills

Contestant #3

Desiree McKinnon

Daughter of: Noah and Ashley McKinnon

Talent: Ventriloquist Vocal – “Proud Mary”

Community Service Initiative: Project Lift

Advertisement

Contestant #4

Ciana Doxey

Daughter of: Brock and Amber Doxey

Talent: Ballroom Dance – “Do I have your attention?”

Community Service Initiative: K.A.R.E. for Caregivers

Contestant #5

Darbie Astill

Daughter of: Corey and Eileen Astill

Advertisement

Talent: Original Vocal/Guitar Performance

Community Service Initiative: Autism SMILES

Contestant #6

Lily Condie

Daughter of: Chris and Wendi Condie

Talent: HERStory – “How art has influenced my life”

Community Service Initiative: Love on YOU – Promoting self-love

Contestant #7

Advertisement

Izzy Dallin

Daughter of: Selby and Becky Dallin

Talent: Samba-Style Dance 

Community Service Initiative: Empowerment Reigns – Inspire others to stand against bullying

Contestant #8

Hope Bailey

Daughter of: Kirk and Cindy Bailey

Talent: Harp Solo – “Baroque Flamenco”

Advertisement

Community Service Initiative: Hope4Healing

Contestant #9

Haylee Sullivan

Daughter of: Paige Sinqufield and Kasey Sullivan

Talent: Cheer/Dance Routine

Community Service Initiative: No Family Left Behind

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *