Come and Cut Flower Farm is a labor of love

Liz’s Lemon Farm, a “come and cut” flower farm, will bloom soon in Lehi. Flowers should be available and ready to cut later in June. This flower farm will be the full experience: you comeand pick the flowers and greenery, then Liz Salisbury, owner and creator of the farm, will teach you how to cut the flowers, destem them and arrange them into a bouquet of your liking to take home and enjoy. Liz’s Lemon Farm is new to Lehi and the unique experience offered will be enriching for the entire community.

The idea of the flower farm came to Salisbury after a long struggle with Lyme disease and other challenges. Last year, Salisbury signed up for a cut flower class through Snuck Farms. The class offered an education on flowers and how to cut them.

“The class started a week after my grandma had passed away. That class introduced me to a whole new variety of flowers I never knew of. I have always loved to have flowers planted in my yard, but have only planted perennials and not ‘wasted my time’ on annuals,” said Salisbury.

She continued, “The most valuable lesson I learned from that class, besides the amazing varieties of flowers that are available, was peace. Peace in having lost loved ones. I also felt joy. Joy in being surrounded by beauty, joy and amazement in putting a teeny, tiny seed or plant in the ground and having it grow. The class came at the most perfect time to help assist me in my healing journey of bereavement and my health.”

The name for the farm was inspired by a thoughtful, young neighbor of Salisbury who gave her cookies after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“One day, a little neighbor boy brought me some cookies and said, ‘Sorry that you have lemons disease.’ Since then, I no longer have Lyme disease; it is lemons disease,” said Salisbury.

Liz’s Lemon Farm has not been an easy venture. It has required countless hours of work from Salisbury alongside her businesspartner, Kevin Fish, and her spouse, Josh Salisbury. In February, Salisbury proposed the cut flower farm to Josh. He fully supported the idea and quickly went to work.

“Josh was all for it. Next, I called Kevin Fish. Kevin is my friend that has helped me slowly redo my yard. He has a background in landscaping, and we share a love of all things that grow and beautify—shrubs, flowers, trees and veggies. I asked him to take on this venture with me, and he was all in,” said Salisbury.

Advertisement

Josh created a sprinkler system designed to deliver water only where needed, without wasting water on areas that do not require irrigation. He has built a trellis and raised plant boxes as well.

Fish has brought in seeds that will flourish in the area and has helped to create an organized system of succession planting that will keep the harvest blooming throughout the season.

“By the time the farm opens, we will have planted over 6800 seeds/plugs. Zinnias, sunflowers, gomphrena, basil, strawflower, snapdragons, statice, larkspur, billy balls, Persian cress, lisianthus, celosia. This year we also have a variety of heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and beans, as well as summer and winter squash,” said Salisbury.

Fish has struggled with post-COVID effects. The farm endeavor has been healing in many ways for Fish, and he is excited for it to open to the community.

“I am so excited to witness a child who has never seen a tomato grown on a plant come and pick one and take it home and eat it. In college, I knew a girl and I asked her as she was chopping a pepper where peppers come from. She replied, ‘from a store.’ She had never thought about where peppers actually come from.She didn’t realize that the pepper had grown on a plant and then was sent to the store. To have a child experience how food grows from a seed to a plant and then be able to touch it and eat it will be very educational,” said Fish.

We want to inform the community how we grow cucumbers or flowers and learn how to work as well as teach something new and valuable. The hope is that we learn to appreciate the beauty of flowers and plants and the work it takes to create it,” said Salisbury.

The farm is located on a piece of property that Salisbury and Josh have owned for several and were uncertain about how to develop it.

“My husband and I have owned this lot for a few years. We originally thought we would put a rental home on it, and that just never seemed like the right thing to do. What seemed right was to share it,” said Salisbury.

Advertisement

Their endeavor has become a labor of love, which Salisbury wants to share with the community.

“We hope to create a place for people to gather with family and friends. A place to make new friends and find a communitywhere you can set aside what life has thrown your way and find peace. A place for all,” said Salisbury.

Liz’s Lemon Farm is located at 326 N Allred Park Rd. The farm will open to the public one or two nights a week to come and cut. All are welcome, including groups. Flowers will be priced per stem.

“In February, I was reflecting on life and how life has thrown heartache, sadness, loss and frustrations, but it has also givengreat happiness, joy, gratitude and peace. Liz’s Lemon Farm is how I will share that peace and joy with others,” said Salisbury.

Information regarding the opening date and flower cutting hourswill become available on Salisbury’s Instagram,@liz_lemonfarm, in the near future.