Miss Lehi 2024 contestants profiled

On Saturday, June 22, the Miss Lehi competition will be held at Lehi High School. This year, seven accomplished contestants are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. The contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, on-stage conversation, health and fitness, performance talent, and evening gown.

The swimsuit portion of the competition was removed in 2018, and this will be the second year that health and fitness has returned as a competition category. Below are profiles on each of the contestants. The competition begins at 7 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehiut.ticketspice.com/miss-lehi-scholarship-competition.

Contestant #1

Jennifer Connolly

Daughter of: Donna and Troy Connolly

Talent: Ballroom Dance

Community Service Initiative: The Front Porch: Rebuilding community through support, social education and opportunities

Contestant #2

Alivia Marchello

Daughter of: Stephanie and Ivan Marchello

Talent: HERStory – Public Speaking Presentation

Community Service Initiative: Liv(e) Aware: Educating and Empowering Women and Girls Through Situational Awareness

Contestant #3

AnaLeigha Meek

Daughter of: Chris and JennyLynn Meek

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Healthy Habits, Happy Hearts: Promoting wellness through physical activity and mindfulness

Contestant #4

Ashley Hair

Daughter of: Gloria Hair

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: EmpowerHer: Strength in Knowledge, Power in Defense

Contestant #5

Sarah Shelley

Daughter of: Clay and Stephanie Shelley

Talent: HERStory – Public Speaking Presentation

Community Service Initiative: There is Hope and There is Help: Suicide Prevention

Contestant #6

Sydney Boulter

Daughter of: Brett Boulter and Traci Boulter

Talent: Electric Violin

Community Service Initiative: Be A Voice: Spread awareness of childhood mental health

Contestant #7

AnnaBelle McKinnon

Daughter of: Ashley and Noah McKinnon

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Let’s Get Creative; Arts Education: Sparking innovation and fueling imagination, let’s get creative with arts education