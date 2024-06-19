Arts & Culture
Miss Lehi 2024 contestants profiled
On Saturday, June 22, the Miss Lehi competition will be held at Lehi High School. This year, seven accomplished contestants are contenders in the annual scholarship competition. The contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, on-stage conversation, health and fitness, performance talent, and evening gown.
The swimsuit portion of the competition was removed in 2018, and this will be the second year that health and fitness has returned as a competition category. Below are profiles on each of the contestants. The competition begins at 7 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehiut.ticketspice.com/miss-lehi-scholarship-competition.
Contestant #1
Jennifer Connolly
Daughter of: Donna and Troy Connolly
Talent: Ballroom Dance
Community Service Initiative: The Front Porch: Rebuilding community through support, social education and opportunities
Contestant #2
Alivia Marchello
Daughter of: Stephanie and Ivan Marchello
Talent: HERStory – Public Speaking Presentation
Community Service Initiative: Liv(e) Aware: Educating and Empowering Women and Girls Through Situational Awareness
Contestant #3
AnaLeigha Meek
Daughter of: Chris and JennyLynn Meek
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Healthy Habits, Happy Hearts: Promoting wellness through physical activity and mindfulness
Contestant #4
Ashley Hair
Daughter of: Gloria Hair
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: EmpowerHer: Strength in Knowledge, Power in Defense
Contestant #5
Sarah Shelley
Daughter of: Clay and Stephanie Shelley
Talent: HERStory – Public Speaking Presentation
Community Service Initiative: There is Hope and There is Help: Suicide Prevention
Contestant #6
Sydney Boulter
Daughter of: Brett Boulter and Traci Boulter
Talent: Electric Violin
Community Service Initiative: Be A Voice: Spread awareness of childhood mental health
Contestant #7
AnnaBelle McKinnon
Daughter of: Ashley and Noah McKinnon
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Let’s Get Creative; Arts Education: Sparking innovation and fueling imagination, let’s get creative with arts education