AnaLeigha Meek crowned Miss Lehi 2024

Miss Lehi 2024 was crowned on Saturday, June 22 at Lehi High School. AnaLeigha Meek, who served as Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen 2019, won the title and a $4,000 scholarship.

Miss Lehi 2023 Aria Conran and former Miss Lehi 1999 Jackie Hunt Herrin emceed the scholarship competition. Herrin held the title of Miss Utah in 2001. The seven accomplished candidates had private interviews (30% of their final score) with five judges during the day on Saturday. The remainder of the competition categories–on-stage conversation (10%), health and fitness (20%), talent (20%) and evening wear (20%) were presented that evening in front of a live audience. While auditors tallied the scores after each event, Conran and Herrin kept the audience relaxed with friendly banter. Recently crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen Desiree McKinnon also performed a ventriloquy act.

AnaLeigha Meek, a graduate of Skyridge High School, tied with contestant Ashley Hair as the winners of the evening wear category of competition. Meek displayed great poise in her long white evening gown. Meek also won a $100 cash prize for the most tickets sold.

Candidates in every local Miss America Scholarship Competition have a community service initiative (CSI), formerly known as a platform. The young women are expected to find a cause they are passionate about and impact the community with their advocacy. Three candidates, AnnaBelle McKinnon, Ashley Hair and Alivia Marchello, won awards for Service in the Community based on their CSI reports displayed in the foyer at the competition.

“My CSI is, ‘Healthy Habits, Happy Hearts,’ and it is about promoting wellness through physical activity and mindfulness. I have been able to share this in Lehi City and throughout the state and I am grateful to continue promoting this as Miss Lehi,” said Meek.

Meek will be serving with the First Runner-Up and winner of an $800 scholarship, Alivia Marchello, who tied with Hair to win $150 cash for securing the most sponsors. Marchello won the overall talent award for a $200 prize.

Marchello also took home the Spirit of Miss Lehi Award, commonly known as Miss Congeniality, with $100 and a basket of goodies from the other candidates. She was the third place winner for Service in the Community and was awarded $50 cash and an additional $50 awarded to a charity of her choice.

The second annual Kindness Like Alyssa Award, a $250 scholarship in honor of Alyssa Eav, was awarded to Marchello. Eav served as Honorary Miss Lehi during Lindsey Larsen’s Miss Lehi tenure in 2019-2020 and passed away in July 2020.

Advertisement

AnnaBelle McKinnon is the Second Runner-Up and winner of an $800 scholarship. She was awarded first place for her Service in the Community and was awarded a $100 cash prize with $300 awarded to a charity of her choice.

McKinnon was the first-ever winner of the Health and Wealth award and a $250 scholarship. This is a new award that encourages planning for the future. McKinnon was chosen as the winner for her CSI and the ability she showed to outline a plan to make an impact in the community.

“I’m excited about this new award as it is funded by my financial wellness brand, Love Grows, that is being launched this year,” said Conran.

Meek said, “I am so grateful for this opportunity. This week has been challenging, but I’m so happy for the connections I have made with the contestants. I am excited just thinking about all of the people in Lehi I get to work with and the experiences that are ahead. My heart is so full, and I cannot wait to serve Lehi City.”

Miss Lehi 2024 AnaLeigha Meek and the rest of the hard-working Lehi royalty wasted no time getting to work with Round-Up activities. They started with an appearance at the Sunday Arts in the Park concert less than 24 hours after the competition.

Kate Daly, director of the Miss Lehi Competition said, “The 2024 Miss Lehi Class of Contestants absolutely shined on stage. I am so proud of our seven incredible young women who were so prepared and took that stage by storm on Saturday night.”

She added, “I have known AnaLeigha since 2019 when she was crowned Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen, and she is beautiful inside and out. She has grown over the years and is ready for the Miss Lehi opportunity. The Miss Lehi Board is very excited to support AnaLeigha with her plans for her year of service.”