Provo taps Lehi’s Scott Bunker to serve as head of Provo Power

Lehi’s Scott Bunker was appointed by Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and confirmed by the Provo City Council on Tuesday, July 16, to serve as the next Director of Provo Power, Utah’s largest publicly owned power organization.

“Having personally worked with Scott, I’m confident in his ability to keep our award-winning power company moving forward,” said Kaufusi while presenting her nomination to the Provo City Council.

Bunker started with Provo Power in 1993 as an intern before spending 20 years as the City’s Forester. He has most recently served as the Assistant Power Director since 2013.

“It’s truly an honor for me. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled by your trust in me. I promise you; I won’t let you down,” said Bunker on Tuesday.

“When I walked through those doors as an intern in 1993, I was just so excited to have an internship in my field of study from BYU and get a $2.50 raise. Who would’ve ever thought I’d be here working for such a great city with so many good people,” concluded Bunker in his short message to the City Council.

“With over 30 years of experience working for Provo City, Scott brings unparalleled expertise and professionalism to his new role…We look forward to continued success and innovation under his leadership,” said Kaufusi in a social media post Tuesday night.

Bunker and his wife Dawn have lived in Lehi for over two decades and served several years on the Lehi City Planning Commission.