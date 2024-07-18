Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees announced

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to announce its Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees. These individuals have been chosen for a lifetime of great service to Lehi.

The honorees are:

● Lee and Betty Atkinson

● Jerry and Jean Hatch

● Rick and Susan Howard

● Lloyd and Jennifer Jacobsen

● Julian and Diana Mercer

Advertisement

● Darren and Allison Paul

● Mont and Vicky Jo Peterson

● Rebecca and Rod White

“This is an outstanding group of people,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “They’ve done so much to make life better in Lehi. We are pleased to have this opportunity to recognize them and share with the world the things they’ve done. We hope their stories will inspire everyone to do better and be better.”

Lehi Heritage Day is on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center. It includes a parade, honoree celebration, displays and activities, an honoree meet and greet, Chick-fil-A and a classic car and bike show. This year’s theme is “Quilts and Cowboys.” The free public event is sponsored by the city and put on by the Lehi Historical Society.

For the last 10 years, outstanding individuals and couples who are making history today have been honored at Lehi Heritage Day. Each person is awarded their name in the new Lehi Heritage Day Monument in the southwest corner of the garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

Until last year, honorees were celebrated with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden, which was also in front of the Legacy Center. However, a monument can be moved, and that will likely be necessary in the coming years as the city hall complex changes. All honoree names are represented on the new monument.

This year’s honorees were chosen for their contributions as teachers, student advocates, and members of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee, the volunteer Fire Department and area PTAs. One helped coordinate efforts during the flood of 1983 while another started Lehi High School’s Jazz Bear Shopping tradition where students take children in need on a Christmas shopping spree. Yet another served as the Arts Council president for many years and was a Miss Lehi director.

Advertisement

The honorees will be featured in a Showcase Parade on Center Street from 600 North to the Legacy Center on Sept. 2, at 2:30 p.m. They will also be featured in a program with the Mayor and City Council at 3 p.m. at the Legacy Center and in a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. in the Senior Center.

For more information, contact the Lehi Historical Society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or lehihistory.com. The Lehi Historical Society is made possible by generous grants and donations from Lehi City, PARC and HADCO Construction.