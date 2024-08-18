Heritage Day: Mont and Vicki Peterson recognized for decades of service at the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees. The story of Vere LaMont and Vicki Jo Peterson is the sixth of eight articles featuring this year’s honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 2, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.com or call 801-768-1570.

The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo has always been an important part of summer activities for Mont and Vicki Peterson. In high school, they helped sell hot dogs and hamburgers during the rodeo by carrying them through the stands. Then, after they were married, they directed the concession stands for many years. Now, they donate their time helping with the rodeo’s hospitality area, feeding rodeo contestants and their families.

Mont served on Lehi City’s Planning and Zoning Commission for five years and in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including bishop, high councilor, state executive secretary, counselor to the stake president and currently serves as patriarch of the Lehi, Utah Meadow View Stake.

Vicki taught preschool for 14 years and Family and Consumer Science classes at Lehi High School for 16 years and Willowcreek Middle School for six years. She made lifetime friends with many of her students. She also served in many LDS Church callings, including Relief Society president and in stake Young Women’s and Primary presidencies.

Both Vere LaMont Peterson and Vicki Jo Wing were born in 1947 at the Lehi Hospital on the southeast corner of State Streetand 200 East. Mont was the second of four children born to Vere T. and Mary Sargent Peterson. Vicki was the third of three daughters born to Ruth Goates and Glenn Wing. Lehi was a much different place at that time. There were few cars on the roads and just one traffic light located on State Street. There was a lot of open space for children to run, play and explore.

Mont was taught to work in the family garden, weeding, taking irrigation turns, picking raspberries and feeding the family pets. When he was 10 years old, he began working on the farms of his grandfather, Virgil Peterson, and uncle, Paul Peterson. His first lessons in farming were thinning and weeding sugar beets. After a few years, he learned to do about everything that was involved with helping on the farm.

Vicki had a great childhood riding bikes, roller skating and spending time at the Lehi Carnegie Library, which was located at the north end of the Hutchings Museum Institute. She also enjoyed going to Saratoga Resort to swim, babysitting and working in fast food restaurants. Both Mont and Vicki spent most Friday nights at the Royal Movie Theater at 121 E. State Street.

Both attended Lehi schools. Mont participated in activities likefootball, track and performing in school plays. After high school, he attended Brigham Young University, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. His teaching career began in 1970 and spanned 37 years, influencing manystudents at American Fork and Mountain Ridge junior highschools. Vicki also attended BYU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education.

The couple met at Lehi Junior High School and began dating while attending Lehi High School. They have been married for 57 years and are the parents of six children: Conn LaMont (Pamela Boothe) Peterson, Katrese (Randy) Mayo, Jared Vere (Susan Lewis) Peterson, Krista Jo (Herb) Turner, Justin Glenn (Kimberly Faddis) Peterson and Matthew Virgil (Nicole Haderlie) Peterson. They have 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mont and Vicki enjoy watching their grandchildren at dance recitals, football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball games and mountain bike races. They enjoy spending each Sunday with their family and visiting those who live out of state.