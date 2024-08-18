Heritage Day: Darren and Allison Paul honored for years of service with LPD, PTA and more

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society proudly presents the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees. The Pauls’ story is the fifth of eight articles featuring this year’s honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 2, from 2:30 to 6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.com or call 801-768-1570.

In their simple efforts to live good lives, Darren and Allison Paul have given significantly to our community.

Darren Paul has been Lehi’s Chief of Police since November 2014. He started his career with the department in July 1994. As a new officer, he was eager and excited to serve the citizens of Lehi.

The son of the Pleasant Grove Chief of Police, Paul worked in the LPD as a patrolman, detective, sergeant and lieutenant before earning the Chief of Police badge. Although many highly qualified candidates from around the country applied, Paul’s experience through Lehi’s ranks and seven years as the lieutenant directing the department’s patrol division helped him win the position. He has provided excellent leadership for the police department ever since. Lehi’s designation as one of the safest cities in America proves the point.

“Being a member of the Lehi City Police Department has been both humbling and rewarding,” Chief Paul said. “I have worked side by side with some of the best officers in the state, and as a department, we have always felt tremendous support from the community.”

Paul has also served in several bishoprics of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with youth through the police department and the Church, and many years in the Boy Scouts program, including on Woodbadge staffs for scout leaders.

In 2017, Paul was awarded the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award by the Utah National Parks Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The award recognizes a lifetime devotion to profession, avocation, community and beliefs.

Allison’s service to the community includes various PTA positions, including Sego Lily Elementary PTA treasurer and carnival committee member, along with numerous callings in the Church, including Primary president, stake camp director and various Young Women callings. No matter what, she does what she says she will do and does it well.

Allison is a lifelong resident of Lehi and the daughter of Ronald and Idyll Thayn. She is the sixth of nine children, most of whom have stayed in Lehi and contributed to the community. Her parents were hardworking and active in the community. Ronald, who passed away in 2011, served as a counselor in a stake presidency and as stake patriarch, as well as with the city’s Planning and Zoning Division and the Hutchings Museum. Allison inherited her love for gardening from her father. She loves to grow long-stemmed flowers and arrange them into bouquets for friends and family.

She attended Utah Valley Community College and Salt Lake Community College, where she received a degree in Radiological Technology. Since 1994, she has worked part-time as a radiology tech., mostly at Timpanogos Hospital. While on a short stint at Central Utah Clinic, she opened its mammography department.

Darren, the second son of Tom and Rhonda Paul, grew up in Pleasant Grove. Tom served for 37 years in the Pleasant Grove Police Department before retiring in 2012. He held various titles and responsibilities, including patrolman, detective, lieutenant and Chief of Police.

In addition to Darren’s police experience, he obtained an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Utah Valley University, a bachelor’s degree in Emergency Services Management from UVU and a Master of Public Administration from Brigham Young University.

The Pauls were married in May 1995 after meeting at a Lehi singles ward in the Church. They have four children, Kylee, Courtney, Cole and Kaleb, and two grandchildren. As a family, they enjoy being outside, hiking, camping in the mountains, and traveling to new places.