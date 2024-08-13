Lehi siblings win essay and video contests

Kate and Guard Fowler, daughter and son of Greg and Tresa Fowler, recently won an essay and video contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Kate won an all-expense paid vacation to a destination of her choice, and Guard won a $500 cash award.

16-year-old Kate wrote an essay entitled “What America means to me.” Kate and Tresa chose to take a trip to Washington, D.C., and the Library of Congress as the destination for their award.

“We had a wonderful time,” said Tresa. “This was the first time we have had a chance to travel together. The experience was amazing. We happened to be there when Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, was speaking before Congress.” The two experienced protests in the area by Palestinian supporters. “We saw a lot of people wearing Palestinian attire and chanting slogans, but the protests were calm and peaceful. There were many law enforcement personnel in the area during this time,” said Tresa. “We had a really great discussion about our First Amendment. When we awoke the next day, we were surprised at the vandalism we saw everywhere. We were to visit the Library of Congress that day, but it was the staging area for the FBI. We were part of a very historic time.”

Despite the demonstrations, Kate was excited and impressed with all the historical places she visited.

“Being able to visit Washington, D.C., and tour the Library of Congress was an incredible experience and one I will always remember,” Kate said. “I have always wanted to see our Capitol in person, and it was truly amazing. I loved visiting the White House, Ford’s Theatre, The National Gallery of Art, the National Archives and all the monuments at night, but my favorite site was the Library of Congress. The building is so beautiful, and I loved all the symbolism in the architecture, paintings and décor.”

She was impressed with the kind, gracious and encouraging Dr. Hayden, the head librarian of the Library of Congress. She allowed Kate to peek into her private loft office, where apparently some very famous people have taken naps.

Guard, Kate’s 12-year-old brother, made a video entitled “Why I love America.” The video also won first place in its category and the cash award. Both Guard and Kate are home-schooled.

“We are NOT against public education,” stressed Tresa. “We have so much respect for teachers, but we love having a choice to do what works for us.”

Kate loves to draw and would like to attend college and study to be an interior designer. Guard is interested in having fun.

Greg admitted he was impressed by his children’s ability to do their own projects. He and Tresa have two other children, Gavin and Enoch.

“I will always remember this time in our nation’s capital. I love my country, and now I appreciate it more than ever,” Kate shared.

Kate Fowler’s Award-Winning Essay:

To me, America is a land of opportunity and diversity. It’s a place where dreams can come true, but also a nation grappling with deep-rooted social issues. The historical tapestry of America weaves tales of victories and struggles, shaping the country we see and love today. I am proud of the cultures that shape our society, yet mindful of the challenges we face in achieving true acceptance and justice for all.

When it comes to politics, America is a mix of passion and division, reflecting the complexities of our democracy. The political landscape can be a polarizing place. The two-party system often leads to heated debates and differing opinions. Many Americans are passionate about politics, engaging in activism to voice their beliefs and push for change. However, the importance of respecting diverse viewpoints, and working towards common goals for the development of our nation is immeasurable, and we are still learning how to do this.

The concept of the American Dream has always been a driving force in my life. I believe that hard work and determination can lead to a successful and a better future. Moreover, the notion of opportunity, where hard work and determination can lead to success and prosperity, embodies the American Dream. However, I also acknowledge the systemic barriers that exist for many individuals, making it difficult to achieve their dreams. I strive to support policies and initiatives that level the playing field for all.

As I reflect on what America means to me, I see a nation of possibilities and contradictions, a work in progress, striving to live up to its ideals. Our Founding Fathers set the ideals in place, and now we must continue to fight for them. During the Revolutionary War, General Washington and his army defied the odds. Despite being outnumbered and outmatched by the British forces, they faced numerous challenges including starvation, low ammunition, and dwindling morale. However, their unwavering belief in their cause and dedication to their new nation fueled their resilience. By employing inventive tactics, displaying courage, and seeking divine assistance, they triumphed in significant battles. These triumphs uplifted the soldiers’ morale, bolstered their confidence, and inspired further creativity throughout the conflict. Using their examples, we can practice bravery, ingenuity, and prayer to improve our nation.

America’s ideals are deeply rooted in the principles of freedom, equality, and opportunity for all. The nation was founded on the belief in individual liberties, democratic governance, and the pursuit of happiness. The concept of democracy, where every voice has the right to be heard and every person is treated with dignity and respect, lies at the core of American ideals. Equality under the law, regardless of race, religion, or background, is a fundamental tenet that America strives to uphold. The American Dream is for every American and we as a nation must believe this and remove barriers that could impede this ideal. These ideals shape the moral compass of the nation, guiding its policies, laws, and societal aspirations towards creating a more just and prosperous society for all its citizens. To me America means resilience, diversity, opportunity, responsibility, and, most of all, America means love, freedom and a better future.