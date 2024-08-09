Heritage Day: Longtime coach and teachers honored for 50 years of Lehi service

Jennifer Jacobsen always thought she and her husband Lloyd would return to California where they were born and raised. But after student teaching at Lehi High School, Lloyd accepted a job to teach and coach. This started their total commitment to the people of Lehi.

He was the football coach from 1970 to 1975, and then asbaseball coach led the Pioneers to winning state championships in 1978 and 1981 and coming in second place in 1979 and 1980. He served for 28 years as a U.S. History teacher, AP History teacher/coach and three years as vice principal.

He was part of the first Lehi Recreation Committee, where he served as president, and a member of the first Lehi High School Booster Club.

As newcomers to Lehi, everyone knew the Jacobsens, but they did not know a soul. “But the hometown friendly people of Lehi took us in, and our hearts have never looked back,” said Jennifer. “In the beginning, I told Lloyd, ‘If I die here, don’t you dare bury me in Lehi!’ But where is my plot? Lehi Cemetery! We love this place!”

Jennifer’s love for Lehi grew because of the people and the activities they were invited to participate in. These activities included building miniature floats, PTAs, Lehi High SchoolBooster Club, Cub Scouts, room mother and callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After Lloyd retired, Jennifer spent 20 years substituting and teaching at Lehi Junior High School, Willowcreek Middle School and Lehi High School. If you have attended a Lehi school over the last 50 years, there is a good chance you have been influenced by a Jacobsen.

Lloyd was born in San Diego, Calif., in 1946, to LaVerl and Darrell Jacobsen. The third of four boys, Lloyd got his first job when he was 8 years old selling newspapers on the corner for 3 cents apiece and later getting a paper route.

In high school, Lloyd found himself involved with the Key Club, a service group, and totally committed to Hoover High School football and baseball. He was captain of the football team his senior year and earned the honor of All San Diego County CFI (California Interscholastic Federation). With this outstanding skill on the football field, he was rewarded a football scholarship to Brigham Young University.

Jennifer was born in 1946, in Los Angeles to Vera Jean and Talmage Jones. The third of seven children, she signed up for all the afterschool sports programs. Win or lose, she was alwaysparticipating. One of her favorite activities was the Duncan YoYo competition where she took second place.

At San Gabriel High School, she was involved in student government, drill team, YMCA service club, volleyball, softball,modern dance and was president of the Girls Athletic Association.

In the fall of 1964, the two California freshmen found each otherat BYU. Lloyd was on a football scholarship, and Jennifer was pursuing a teaching degree.

The couple married in the LDS Los Angeles, Calif., Temple on Dec. 21, 1968. They are the parents of five children: Jason, Jamie, Cyndy, Curtis and Sara and have 18 grandchildren.

They enjoy being active and are involved in hunting, taking the elk state record in 2005 with a score of 421, fishing, golf, running, walking and going to Bear Lake. They continue to bebig fans of LHS activities, attending Friday Night Lights, basketball and baseball games as well as school plays.

Jennifer said, “Once newcomers, we are now Lehi old timers who are proud to call Lehi home!”