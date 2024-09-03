Highland man sentenced to seven months in jail after sexually abusing daughter and seven-year-old granddaughter

Steven Hart,62, of Highland, was sentenced to seven months in the Utah County Jail on Wednesday, August 28. The case, which lasted nearly nine years, finally concluded.

Hart was arrested on October 8, 2015, on charges of one count of sodomy on a child, one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child involving a person of trust and four counts of lewdness involving a child.

According to court records, on September 15, 2015, the first victim, a 7-year-old girl (Hart’s granddaughter), was talking to her mother about “secrets.” The victim told her mom she had a “secret with Grandpa.” When the mom asked about the secret, the victim said, “I don’t want to tell you. Grandpa said it needed to be a secret because Mom would get mad.”

The next day, on September 16, 2015, Victim One was taken to the Children’s Justice Center for an interview. During the interview, victim one said Hart exposed himself to her and performed sexual acts that the girl described in detail. The victim continued and shared another story about a graphic sex act perpetrated on her. She also shared with authorities that Hart put his hands down her pants and underwear.

Victim One also shared during her interview that her aunt, the second victim, had witnessed one of the abusive occasions, which prompted an interview with the second victim.

According to court records, “On September 21, 2015, the second victim was interviewed. Victim Two denied ever witnessing abuse of Victim One but told authorities Hart had performed a sex act in front of her at least three times. Victim Two also stated she has been in therapy after experiencing night terrors for several years after the abuse.”

Hart’s wife, the second victim’s mother, told authorities they were fearful that Hart would stop at nothing to kill them after speaking with police. Hart owned three firearms at the time.

Hart was arrested in 2015 but posted $100,000 bail and was released.

For the last nine years, the criminal case against Hart has been ongoing and was concluded on Wednesday when Hart was sentenced by Judge Roger Griffin in American Fork District Court to seven months for each guilty count of sex abuse of a child.

Judge Griffin allowed the sentences to be served concurrently, resulting in a total of seven months, with no opportunity for time served to count toward his sentence.

In addition to the jail term, Hart will serve 60 months of probation after his release, must register as a sex offender and pay fines and restitution of just over $3,000.